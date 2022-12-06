Cops on Thursday released body-camera footage from the hours before a group of four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in bed last month. Police reportedly hope that the clips, which are wholly unrelated to the killings, will catch the eye of a Moscow, Idaho, local who spots something out of the usual and breaks the case open. The released footage showed mostly innocuous encounters between young people and police, like a group of teens receiving a citation for drinking underage. It’s a desperate measure for Moscow police as their investigation—which involves state and federal law enforcement—has stalled in recent weeks. Cops have still yet to identify a potential suspect, person of interest, or find the knife used to fatally stab Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The bodycam footage is cops’ second request to the public this week. On Wednesday, police asked for help tracking down the owners of a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the massacre site on Nov. 13.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO