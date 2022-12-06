Read full article on original website
A Minnesota man who said he was at 'war' with squirrels on his property was arrested after missing his target and shooting through his neighbor's window
Local news reported that the man, identified as Michael James Powers, told police he shot at squirrels a few times in the last two years.
Daily Beast
Cops Eye White Hyundai in Hunt for Idaho Students’ Killer
Detectives investigating the slayings of four University of Idaho students want to speak to whoever was in a white Hyundai in the area on the morning of the murders—and they are asking for the public’s help in tracking it down. The Moscow Police Department said in a press...
Daily Beast
Cops Hope Bodycam Footage Will Spark New Leads in Idaho Massacre
Cops on Thursday released body-camera footage from the hours before a group of four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in bed last month. Police reportedly hope that the clips, which are wholly unrelated to the killings, will catch the eye of a Moscow, Idaho, local who spots something out of the usual and breaks the case open. The released footage showed mostly innocuous encounters between young people and police, like a group of teens receiving a citation for drinking underage. It’s a desperate measure for Moscow police as their investigation—which involves state and federal law enforcement—has stalled in recent weeks. Cops have still yet to identify a potential suspect, person of interest, or find the knife used to fatally stab Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The bodycam footage is cops’ second request to the public this week. On Wednesday, police asked for help tracking down the owners of a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the massacre site on Nov. 13.
Daily Beast
Heartbroken Mom Says Athena Strand’s Accused Killer Was Delivering Her Christmas Gift
The mother of Athena Strand—the Oklahoma child who was allegedly abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver while playing on her father’s property in Paradise, Texas, last week—says the courier who took her daughter was there to deliver her Christmas present: a set of You Can Be Anything Barbie dolls.
Daily Beast
Man Arrested After Entire Town Told to Shelter From Active Shooter
Police have identified the suspect in an active shooter alert in Blanca, Colorado, who was subsequently arrested after a standoff with police. In a statement, the Blanca Police Department said officers responded to calls of an active shooter on Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. “Multiple shots were fired,” the statement said. Police were able to subdue the gunman, who was taken into custody “without incident.” It is unclear how the standoff ended. Police identified the gunman as 21-year-old Ricardo Haro, who was alleged to have in his possession two rifles, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. “This was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to the community,” police said. The investigation is ongoing.
