Daily Beast

Cops Eye White Hyundai in Hunt for Idaho Students’ Killer

Detectives investigating the slayings of four University of Idaho students want to speak to whoever was in a white Hyundai in the area on the morning of the murders—and they are asking for the public’s help in tracking it down. The Moscow Police Department said in a press...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Beast

Cops Hope Bodycam Footage Will Spark New Leads in Idaho Massacre

Cops on Thursday released body-camera footage from the hours before a group of four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in bed last month. Police reportedly hope that the clips, which are wholly unrelated to the killings, will catch the eye of a Moscow, Idaho, local who spots something out of the usual and breaks the case open. The released footage showed mostly innocuous encounters between young people and police, like a group of teens receiving a citation for drinking underage. It’s a desperate measure for Moscow police as their investigation—which involves state and federal law enforcement—has stalled in recent weeks. Cops have still yet to identify a potential suspect, person of interest, or find the knife used to fatally stab Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The bodycam footage is cops’ second request to the public this week. On Wednesday, police asked for help tracking down the owners of a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the massacre site on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Beast

Man Arrested After Entire Town Told to Shelter From Active Shooter

Police have identified the suspect in an active shooter alert in Blanca, Colorado, who was subsequently arrested after a standoff with police. In a statement, the Blanca Police Department said officers responded to calls of an active shooter on Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. “Multiple shots were fired,” the statement said. Police were able to subdue the gunman, who was taken into custody “without incident.” It is unclear how the standoff ended. Police identified the gunman as 21-year-old Ricardo Haro, who was alleged to have in his possession two rifles, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. “This was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to the community,” police said. The investigation is ongoing.
BLANCA, CO

