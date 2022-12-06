ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

OutThere Colorado

Mexican dessert shop to open in downtown Colorado Springs

A sequel to a Colorado Springs food truck is headed to a brick-and-mortar location in the heart of downtown. Frutilandia Mexican Snack & Ice Cream #2, set to open in January, sits inside a bright pink storefront below a funky lettered sign. The decor is evidence of some of the store's colorful menu items, with over 130 unique Mexican desserts and treats from shaved ice dishes to tamales.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns for 2023 event!

(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Cripple Creek Ice Festival will be back on the streets for its 14th year in 2023 from Feb. 18 through Feb. 26. Ice sculptures will line Bennett Avenue along with vendors and activities for both weekends including President’s Day on Feb. 20. Since 2007, Cripple Creek’s Ice Festival has become […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs doctor to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County District Court has ordered a Colorado Springs UCHealth doctor to pay a fine of nearly $1,000,000 for medical battery against a patient. On Oct. 7, 2022, Dr. Tiffany Willard of Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, was found to have committed medical battery against her patient, Carrie Kennedy, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Bakery

Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

11 News this Morning 5 AM (Recurring) - VOD - clipped version

Teen assaulted on camera, says he doesn't remember it. Judge on old arrest papers is the same judge presiding over alleged Club Q shooters current case. 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry signed the 2021 arrest papers for Anderson Lee Aldrich. Updated: 14 hours ago. Deborah Nicholls' murder conviction could...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs arts leader to head up Denver nonprofit

Arts leader Daisy McGowan will leave her perch at the end of the year as director of University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Galleries of Contemporary Art to head up a Denver-based arts nonprofit. Beginning Jan. 3, she’ll act as executive director of Think 360 Arts for Learning, a 60-year-old...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nonprofit finds homes for unadoptable dogs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT). ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Former Wildwood Casino Owner Bids Farewell; Welcomes New Ownership Group

Industry Veteran Outlines Major Business Challenges for Cripple Creek. Earlier this year, the Cripple Creek casino world got hit with another financial jolt with the announcement that the town’s newest gaming establishment, and the sole gaming hub located outside the historic district, would be changing hands, selling to a big name entertainment/gambling entity.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs

COLORADO. (KRDO) -- For the first time in decades, maybe ever, the City of Colorado Springs is having to carefully consider how much water it has when deciding whether to annex new land east of Fountain. It's the latest local impact from the ongoing water crisis across the west, and it could now dictate how The post Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
FOX21News.com

Couple robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

Family and friends gathered to honor the memory of Daniel Aston on Wednesday morning. Suspected Club Q shooter said “sorry” at hospital. The original arrest affidavit for the suspected Club Q shooter has been released by the 4th Judicial District, and it details initial information gained by police in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bucks found dead raise concerns, Rangers explain rut

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is investigating reports of deer killed on private property in Manitou Springs after those living in the town expressed concern Wednesday afternoon on Dec. 7. Community members reported finding dead deer on private property with injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds. CPW determined that fatal […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

