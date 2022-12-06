Read full article on original website
State Senator from Ann Arbor warns a recycling bill may not be what it seems
An Ann Arbor state Senator is raising concerns about an environmental bill heading to the governor’s desk that, he says, may actually be anti-environment. Ann Arbor state Senator Jeff Irwin says he had been all for a measure aimed at improvements to recycling and composting and offering funding to encourage more curbside recycling across counties.
Governor Whitmer will soon fill two vacancies on the EMU Board of Regents
(From L to R) EMU President James Smith, EMU Regent Michelle Crumm, EMU Regent Alexander Simpson, and EMU Board of Regents chair Eunice Jeffries. Crumm is being recognized for her service at her final board meeting. Two members of the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents took part in their...
Multi-million-dollar lame duck deal doesn’t get done
Michigan lawmakers have gone home -- likely for the last time this year -- without reaching an agreement on a spending package that would have totaled close to $500 million. House Republicans said $200 million of that money would have gone toward an economic development project the state hoped to attract.
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Humane Society of Huron Valley urging people to adopt to alleviate overcrowding
Many animal shelters across Michigan are at or near capacity. To relieve some of the pressure and help more animals find homes, the Humane Society of Huron Valley is encouraging to people looking to get a new pet this holiday season to consider adopting one instead of going to a pet store or animal breeder.
