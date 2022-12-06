ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

State Senator from Ann Arbor warns a recycling bill may not be what it seems

An Ann Arbor state Senator is raising concerns about an environmental bill heading to the governor’s desk that, he says, may actually be anti-environment. Ann Arbor state Senator Jeff Irwin says he had been all for a measure aimed at improvements to recycling and composting and offering funding to encourage more curbside recycling across counties.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Multi-million-dollar lame duck deal doesn’t get done

Michigan lawmakers have gone home -- likely for the last time this year -- without reaching an agreement on a spending package that would have totaled close to $500 million. House Republicans said $200 million of that money would have gone toward an economic development project the state hoped to attract.
MICHIGAN STATE
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

