Variety

‘Back in the Groove’ Showrunner Answers Why Steph Brought Her Son Steven to Join the Reality Dating Series

While one door has been closed for executive producer Elan Gale with the cancellation of “FBoy Island” at HBO Max, another door has been opened with Hulu’s “Back in the Groove.” His latest reality dating series follows three mature women – each in their 40s – as they jump back into the world of dating and test the waters with a pool of younger men in their 20s and 30s. Based on the timeless ’90s film “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” Taye Diggs lends his assistance as a steward for the ladies as they search for their potential companions....
Deadline

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Actress Kerry Condon On The Film’s Emotional Layers & Reteaming With Martin McDonagh — Contenders LA3C

Kerry Condon was thrilled to hear that writer-director Martin McDonagh wanted to return to his Irish roots with The Banshees of Inisherin. The actress reunited with McDonagh for the film after working with him on Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri as well as his plays The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Cripple of Inishmaan. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, Condon discussed reteaming with the director on a film that encapsulates a range of deep-rooted emotions. RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage McDonagh had been working on Banshees for several years, even speaking with Condon about the concept before she appeared in 2017’s Three Billboards....
