Saint Louis, MO

Washington Missourian

St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban

A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KSDK

Free beer, clowns and antiques in St. Louis this weekend

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — This weekend, whether you love clowns, collect clowns, or have a healthy fear of clowns, there’s a fundraiser in Dutchtown that checks all of those boxes. Clowning For Kids features clown and circus-themed figurines made by artist Ron Lee available to purchase. All proceeds...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones discusses police chief search, and more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The year may be fading, but St. Louis is confronting a host of critical issues as we approach 2023. Mayor Tishaura Jones will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss some of the current issues facing St. Louis residents, including updates on the search for the city’s next police chief, the availability of winter services for the homeless and guaranteed basic income.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Local boxer gives back to youth

ST. LOUIS — Darren Cunningham III may be heavily supported for his professional boxing career, that is soon to elevate even more here soon, but December 9 at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, Cunningham III was equally loved. Cunningham III congratulated and rewarded students for their success in academics....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Kurt Warner, local charities team up to help fill woman's new home with food, furniture

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis sports legend helped make a house a home for a single mother of two who just bought her first home. Super Bowl champion and former St. Louis Rams Quarterback Kurt Warner's First Things First Foundation teamed up with U-Haul, Habitat for Humanity and Aaron's Inc. to reward a first-time homebuyer with a house filled with $10,000 worth of food, furniture and appliances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

A breakthrough, non-invasive treatment for E.D.

ST. LOUIS — Erectile dysfunction is a medical condition that affects millions of men’s confidence and lives every day. If you suffer with erectile dysfunction, there is a treatment option called acoustic wave therapy. It opens up and regrows blood vessels and improves circulation. Pine View Medical Clinic uses the most advance version.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

