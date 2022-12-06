Read full article on original website
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
stlpublicradio.org
Meet 2 St. Louis entrepreneurs who just received $50k from UMSL’s DEI Accelerator
Few are brave enough to take a bright idea and turn it into a business. And, even when people try — the odds of success decrease when the founder looking for investors is a person of color or immigrant born. The University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Diversity, Inclusion and Equity...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri History Museum’s One-Day Gospel Fest to honor deep St. Louis roots
St. Louis is often regarded as one of the most influential cities for rock, blues, jazz and R&B music, but it also played a big role in the development of gospel music. The O’Neal Twins, Martha Bass and many more influential singers are seared into St. Louis gospel history and have shaped the genre.
St. Louis Mayor Signs Order Creating Reparations Commission
The nine-member commission will explore solutions to St. Louis' turbulent racial history
KSDK
My Lou: St. Louis dancer making moves in Hollywood
Dancer Kameron Saunders is one of the inspiring stories to come out of St. Louis. He’s showing off his moves on the big screen.
stlpublicradio.org
Jazz singer Denise Thimes aims to spark Christmas memories at Jazz St. Louis
Christmas music can be so familiar that it’s easy to ignore. But when an accomplished jazz singer like Denise Thimes interprets holiday classics, they can spark thoughts of loved ones and warm memories. The key for a performer, Times said, is to put the song first but be sure...
Washington Missourian
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban
A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
KSDK
Free beer, clowns and antiques in St. Louis this weekend
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — This weekend, whether you love clowns, collect clowns, or have a healthy fear of clowns, there’s a fundraiser in Dutchtown that checks all of those boxes. Clowning For Kids features clown and circus-themed figurines made by artist Ron Lee available to purchase. All proceeds...
St. Louis man offers secret to long life on 108th birthday
ST. LOUIS — Willie “Bill” Dawson of St. Louis celebrated his 108th birthday on December 6, 2022, and now he’s sharing his secret to a long life. He says faith, family and community have always been important to him. But staying active is the key to longevity.
KMOV
Lindbergh high school students given award that’s out of this world
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lindbergh High School student Mehtap Akcaoglu has a dream. She wants to work for NASA. Akcaoglu is on track with her dream, taking courses in calculus, physics, mechanics, and biomedical science, to name a few. A course load such as this takes perseverance. This is...
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat Rite’ site
The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. It is now home to Fleur STL.
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones discusses police chief search, and more
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The year may be fading, but St. Louis is confronting a host of critical issues as we approach 2023. Mayor Tishaura Jones will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss some of the current issues facing St. Louis residents, including updates on the search for the city’s next police chief, the availability of winter services for the homeless and guaranteed basic income.
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
KSDK
Local boxer gives back to youth
ST. LOUIS — Darren Cunningham III may be heavily supported for his professional boxing career, that is soon to elevate even more here soon, but December 9 at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, Cunningham III was equally loved. Cunningham III congratulated and rewarded students for their success in academics....
Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
St. Louis considers 'guaranteed income' proposal to help struggling families
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders are considering use of federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide monthly payments to people in need. Some 400 families could get a $500 check in the mail each month for up to 18 months. Alderwoman Shameem Clark-Hubbard said she is excited her idea...
Kurt Warner, local charities team up to help fill woman's new home with food, furniture
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis sports legend helped make a house a home for a single mother of two who just bought her first home. Super Bowl champion and former St. Louis Rams Quarterback Kurt Warner's First Things First Foundation teamed up with U-Haul, Habitat for Humanity and Aaron's Inc. to reward a first-time homebuyer with a house filled with $10,000 worth of food, furniture and appliances.
KSDK
A breakthrough, non-invasive treatment for E.D.
ST. LOUIS — Erectile dysfunction is a medical condition that affects millions of men’s confidence and lives every day. If you suffer with erectile dysfunction, there is a treatment option called acoustic wave therapy. It opens up and regrows blood vessels and improves circulation. Pine View Medical Clinic uses the most advance version.
KSDK
Fight to keep Rosati-Kain open hits possible roadblock in the Central West End
Justina Coronel visited Rosati-Kain in the Central West End. Coronel explains why negotiations have not been easy.
Couple’s viral fight to build a tiny Missouri home on A&E’s ‘Neighborhood Wars’
WARREN COUNTY Mo.— On A&E’s Neighborhood Wars, newlyweds Summer and Cody build a little house together and hear what their neighbors think. They moved to Missouri to start a new life together and planned to build a small house out of storage containers. The couple has gone viral for documenting their journey on TikTok and Facebook.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
