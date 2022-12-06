Read full article on original website
dancehallmag.com
Sizzla Appears More Composed At Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise, A Day After Burning DJ Khaled Plaques
Just a day after Sizzla Kalonji caused an uproar on social media by burning two plaques he received from Palestinian-American producer DJ Khaled, he reported to the stage for the second day of the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise (WTJRC) in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The Just One Of Those Days...
dancehallmag.com
Sean Paul Is The Caribbean’s Biggest Spotify Earner For 2022
Grammy Award winner Sean Paul has emerged as the Caribbean’s biggest Spotify earner for 2022, according to CertifiedStreams.com. The list of the top 21 Caribbean earners on the platform also comprises Bob Marley and Shaggy, as well as newcomers like Koffee, Skeng, Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Kabaka Pyramid. Spotify is...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
The Ike & Tina Turner albums you should definitely own
From Ike and Tina Turner's explosive, raw beginnings to their final R&B hurrah, they crossed many musical genres - and these are their best albums
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
5 Songs Dolly Parton Plans to Cover on Her ‘Rock Star’ Album
Upon receiving her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, which she initially declined but later accepted, Dolly Parton made a vow: she would record a rock album. “I’m not expecting that I’ll get in, but if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Davy Jones Once Sang The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ When He Was 35,000 Feet Off the Ground
Davy Jones discussed the way people reacted the time he performed The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" 35,000 above the ground.
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
dancehallmag.com
Watch: Sean Paul And Team Break Down How They Made ‘Get Busy’ A Global Hit
The VICE series ‘The Story Of’ explores the legacy behind culture-changing art from the artist’s perspective, and Get Busy – Sean Paul’s take on Steven ‘Lenky’ Marsden’s iconic Diwali Riddim – was the muse of the show’s 13th episode, which was released yesterday (December 8).
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
sheenmagazine.com
TAYLOR SWIFT & FUTURE LEAD 2022 RIAA GOLD & PLATINUM TALLIES
The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the prestigious Gold & Platinum program. Building on her history-making career with another rare million-plus first week launch, Taylor Swift earns the Top Album with her 2X Platinum Midnights (Republic Records), while Future locks the Top Single with his 3X Platinum “Wait for U” (Epic Records/Freebandz). #RIAATopCertified in 2022, this culmination celebrates those who commanded the charts and playlists throughout the year.
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
dancehallmag.com
Beenie Man Clears Up His Real Age, And Why He Was Absent At Merciless’ Funeral
Perhaps since the beginning of his professional career almost four decades ago, the correct age of Dancehall veteran Beenie Man has been up for debate. Many fans, acquaintances, and even Google and Amazon Alexa all claim that he’s currently 49. However, the Who Am I singer has again confirmed...
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
dancehallmag.com
Busta Rhymes Says He Emulated Shabba Ranks’ Style And Brought It To Rap Music
Busta Rhymes has hailed Dancehall icon Shabba Ranks as his fashion, voice, and dancing influence, noting that he emulated the Jamaican’s style and brought it all to Hip-Hop/Rap music. “Shabba was the father for me. The wardrobe, the jewellery, the voice, kickin’ up your foot, the hands in the...
