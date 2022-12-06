Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown. But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project’s architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community’s needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.

WACO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO