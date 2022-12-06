ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11

(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!. Click on the links below to find out more information:. 1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University. 2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Spend your Holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas — Families and friends gather to enjoy the holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo. With more than one million lights on display throughout the park, the display is the largest light display in Waco. All sorts of shimmering bulbs dress up the park in...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Idea for condo tower taller than ALICO met with skepticism from East Waco neighbors

Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown. But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project’s architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community’s needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

East Waco development site

The Brazos Gateway development would would bring 20,000 square feet of retail and almost 300 condos to East Waco, taking up six acres of land hemmed in by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, I-35 and a railroad track. Renderings show three multiple story buildings and a fourth sporting a 20 story tower slightly taller than the ALICO Building.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Scenes from Cirque Italia in Waco (2022)

Cirque Italia’s Water Circus began its Waco stint Thursday evening, Dec. 8, 2022, bringing in a group of mermaids, aerialists, sharp shooters and, of course, pirates for the weekend. Cirque Italia brings swashbuckling show back to Waco, after getting beached here as pandemic hit. The glow of a swirling...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell Co water district on track for backup power project

Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 is on track for a major project to provide backup electrical power for its operation to head off any future problems in supplying water to area cities in the event of a power failure.
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco's 19th Street post office to remain closed for holidays

With the Highlander Post Office on 19th Street to remain closed for the holiday season, North Waco residents looking to use the post office’s retail services should budget a couple minutes of extra time into their Christmas list this year. Though the area has reported little disruption of delivery service since the closure in August, the nearest alternative location adds a few miles to many residents’ trips.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county. Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults. West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted. There...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco effort to disinfect pipes may bring chlorine smell starting Dec. 14

The city of Waco next week will temporarily switch disinfectants for a monthlong process to clean city water pipes. From Dec. 14 to Jan. 11, city water treatment plants will use free chlorine rather than their standard disinfectant, chloramine. Customers may notice a chlorine smell, especially when using hot water, city officials said in an announcement Wednesday.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman killed while crossing the road

Killeen (FOX 44) — A 23-year-old woman died after getting hit by a car while crossing a road Monday night in Killeen. Tatiana Monae Mathis died from her injuries Tuesday and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey. Killeen Police officers say Mathis was crossing in...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy