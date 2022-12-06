Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco lighting business, Lighting by GGA, surprised a Bosqueville family with a custom, donated light display for their home Thursday evening, giving the family a memorable Christmas as they go through a rough time. As they counted down from 3, the Clements family cheered after seeing...
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11
(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!. Click on the links below to find out more information:. 1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University. 2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
Spend your Holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo
WACO, Texas — Families and friends gather to enjoy the holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo. With more than one million lights on display throughout the park, the display is the largest light display in Waco. All sorts of shimmering bulbs dress up the park in...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
H-E-B Feast of Sharing bringing holiday meals to local communities
KILLEEN, Texas — As the holidays kick into full swing in Central Texas, H-E-B is doing its part to give the gift of food and fun back to the community. The chain is preparing to host its annual Feast of Sharing events across the state, including dinners in Temple, Killeen and Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Idea for condo tower taller than ALICO met with skepticism from East Waco neighbors
Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown. But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project’s architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community’s needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen serving meals at Fairview Community Church
Nonprofit seeks volunteers to help cook, serve meals, clean up. The Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen is up and running with the help of the Fairview Community Church on 1202 Veterans Ave. The church previously served meals every Wednesday for the last 20+ years. Now, with the help of Soup Kitchen...
WacoTrib.com
East Waco development site
The Brazos Gateway development would would bring 20,000 square feet of retail and almost 300 condos to East Waco, taking up six acres of land hemmed in by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, I-35 and a railroad track. Renderings show three multiple story buildings and a fourth sporting a 20 story tower slightly taller than the ALICO Building.
WacoTrib.com
Scenes from Cirque Italia in Waco (2022)
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus began its Waco stint Thursday evening, Dec. 8, 2022, bringing in a group of mermaids, aerialists, sharp shooters and, of course, pirates for the weekend. Cirque Italia brings swashbuckling show back to Waco, after getting beached here as pandemic hit. The glow of a swirling...
fox44news.com
Bell Co water district on track for backup power project
Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 is on track for a major project to provide backup electrical power for its operation to head off any future problems in supplying water to area cities in the event of a power failure.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's 19th Street post office to remain closed for holidays
With the Highlander Post Office on 19th Street to remain closed for the holiday season, North Waco residents looking to use the post office’s retail services should budget a couple minutes of extra time into their Christmas list this year. Though the area has reported little disruption of delivery service since the closure in August, the nearest alternative location adds a few miles to many residents’ trips.
KWTX
Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county. Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults. West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted. There...
fox44news.com
Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
WacoTrib.com
Waco effort to disinfect pipes may bring chlorine smell starting Dec. 14
The city of Waco next week will temporarily switch disinfectants for a monthlong process to clean city water pipes. From Dec. 14 to Jan. 11, city water treatment plants will use free chlorine rather than their standard disinfectant, chloramine. Customers may notice a chlorine smell, especially when using hot water, city officials said in an announcement Wednesday.
Local residents still pushing for promised stoplight at dangerous Lorena intersection
LORENA, Texas — A Central Texas intersection, widely considered dangerous, was supposed to have stoplights installed by the end of the year. However, so far it has been left untouched by repair crews. The intersection in question is just south of Waco between Old Lorena and Chapel roads. There's...
KWTX
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in hundreds of congregations in the state of Texas voting to join a more conservative denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central United Methodist Church in...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
fox44news.com
Woman killed while crossing the road
Killeen (FOX 44) — A 23-year-old woman died after getting hit by a car while crossing a road Monday night in Killeen. Tatiana Monae Mathis died from her injuries Tuesday and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey. Killeen Police officers say Mathis was crossing in...
Comments / 0