The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. 5,051 New COVID-19 cases (3,570,525 cases to date) 12 New deaths due to COVID-19 (34,263 deaths to date) 1,293 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 More than 12,752,000 individuals tested; 25% of people tested...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO