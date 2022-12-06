Read full article on original website
avdailynews.com
AJCC is reopening to the Antelope Valley
Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) with leaders from the State of California Employment Development Department and JVS SoCal are hosting a grand re-opening ceremony for LA County's newly redesigned America's Job Center of California (AJCC) in the Antelope Valley.
avdailynews.com
5,051 New Positive Cases and 12 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in LA County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. 5,051 New COVID-19 cases (3,570,525 cases to date) 12 New deaths due to COVID-19 (34,263 deaths to date) 1,293 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 More than 12,752,000 individuals tested; 25% of people tested...
