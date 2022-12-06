Read full article on original website
Related
Bake Off fans predict Matt Lucas replacement could lead to fun Noel Fielding reunion
Great British Bake Off fans are throwing one particular name in the ring as Matt Lucas’ replacement. On Tuesday (6 December), the Little Britain actor announced he was stepping away from the baking competition, which is known as The Great British Baking Show in the US.Noel Fielding reacted to the news in a touching “farewell” post on Instagram, revealing what he will “miss” about his co-host.In response to Fielding’s post about Lucas, his followers shared the celebrity they think should join the comedian on the series: Julia Barratt.Should Barratt be announced as the new host, it would mark a...
The Great British Bake Off: Six presenters who could replace Matt Lucas as host
Matt Lucas’ time in the tent is over.The Little Britain star announced Tuesday (6 December) that he was stepping down as one half of the hosting team on Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.While fans have expressed their sadness at the comedian’s decision to move on, it does mean the door is open for another presenter to take on one of the most coveted jobs in television.Whoever is chosen will join The Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding – who has hosted the show since it moved to Channel 4 in 2017 – succeeding his past co-presenters Sandi Toksvig...
tvinsider.com
‘The Politician’ Star Ben Platt Engaged to ‘The Good Doctor’ Actor Noah Galvin
Here come the grooms! Ben Platt is engaged to Noah Galvin. The future husbands shared the joyful news on Instagram on Friday, November 25, posting pictures of Platt’s proposal and Galvin’s new ring. “He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt wrote in his caption. “I said...
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Tests Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production
James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
Popculture
Julianne Hough Reacts to Len Goodman Retiring From 'Dancing With the Stars'
Dancing With the Stars fans and co-stars are saddened that he's leaving the show but says he made his mark. Julianne Hough is one of them. Goodman has been a part of the reality dance competition series since its start in 2005, mainly as the solo head judge. During his exit speech, Goodman explained that he was leaving to spend more time with his family in Great Britain. Hough, a former pro on the show, is weighing in on his exit. "I've known him since I was 10 years old," she exclusively told E! News at the opening night of Broadway's & Juliet. "He has just completely changed then narrative of ballroom dancing and made it what it is today, and we look to Len for all of the advice and the wisdom. I just want to say thank you to him for being the voice of ballroom dancing for all of us."
Kim Cattrall Attended the Premiere of Emily In Paris Season 3, Fueling Rumors That She's Joining the Show
Kim Cattrall joined Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Camille Razat and Lucas Bravo at the Emily In Paris world premiere on Tuesday, December 6, proving she's a firm friend of the show—whether she's set to join the cast herself or not. Since she said thanks-but-no-thanks to Sex And The City...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum At ‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2022
Supermodel and Tv Personality Heidi Klum arrived to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Klum arrived at the star studded affair in style wearing a geometric green & white mini dress with white statement thigh-high killer boots!
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain’s reign continues as ‘George and Tammy’ sets a Showtime record and ‘A Doll’s House’ eyes its Broadway premiere
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon have set a record 50-years in the making with the debut of their newest emotional Showtime hit series, George & Tammy. After debuting on Sunday, Dec. 4, the numbers are in, and Showtime is calling it the most-watched premiere in almost 50 years of Showtime’s existence. The series drew in the likes of 3.3 million same day and live broadcast viewers, and we can’t say we’re surprised.
Watch: Jonah Hill tries to impress Eddie Murphy in 'You People' teaser
"You People," a comedy film directed by Kenya Barris and starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, is coming to Netflix.
Britney Spears Says She’s Taken Up ‘Meditation’ & Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hates It’
Britney Spears, 41, is using mediation to help her with her peace of mind and difficult life. The singer took to Instagram to share information about her decision to try the new practice and admitted her husband Sam Asghari “hates” it. “I’m that meditation bitch now 🧘🏼♀️… my husband hates it … he thinks I’ve gone bonkers,” she wrote alongside a 1961 black and white photo of a little girl dancing in front of a bear in Paris, France. “My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful … I’m like wow … that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself … I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself.”
talentrecap.com
Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson Team Up for a Powerhouse ‘Dreamgirls’ Duet
Amber Riley was recently named the winner of The Masked Singer Season 8 after performing as Harp. This week, the former Glee star stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she performed a powerhouse duet of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” with the host.
A.V. Club
Bowen Yang joins the ever-more-stacked cast of the Wicked movies
John M. Chu’s Wicked adaptation continues its relentless efforts to cast All The People this week; after revealing yesterday that Michelle Yeoh had joined the project in the key role of Madame Morrible, Chu has now revealed that several more cast members—including Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang—have also joined the musical adaptation.
talentrecap.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Christmas Sing-Along Features Harp, Lambs, and More
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday night for a special Christmas Sing-Along episode featuring contestants from past seasons, as well as Season 8 stars such as Bride (Chris Jericho), Snowstorm (Nikki Glaser), the Lambs (Wilson Phillips), and winner Harp (Amber Riley). Season 8 Stars Shine in The Masked Singer Christmas...
theplaylist.net
Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
ComicBook
Wicked Director Confirms Jeff Goldblum Casting
Wicked news came pouring in today as it was announced the upcoming musical movie has added Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik. The newest additions are joining Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. Previously, it was reported that Jeff Goldblum was in talks to play the Wizard, and director Jon M. Chu took to Twitter today to confirm Goldblum's casting is finally official.
talentrecap.com
‘BGT’ Golden Buzzer Loren Allred Releases Soulful New Single ‘Aren’t You Tired’
Britain’s Got Talent singer Loren Allred has released a new original single called “Aren’t You Tired (La Di Da).” The singer has been promoting the song on social media leading up to its release on Friday. Loren Allred Releases New Single ‘Aren’t You Tired’
talentrecap.com
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Share Funny Argument About Sparkling Water
Nikki Bella and her husband Artem Chigvintsev recently shared an argument they had about a pretty mundane topic. The Dancing with the Stars alum and pro dancer disagreed about the hydration benefits of sparkling water. Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Argue About Water. Chigvintsev was a guest on this week’s episode...
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson, Girl Named Tom Among ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Performers
Kelly Clarkson is returning to The Voice next week for the Season 22 finale. The former coach is among the guest performers set to take the stage during the two-hour show leading up to the winner announcement. Several other performers were also recently announced, including last season’s winner Girl Named Tom.
Comments / 0