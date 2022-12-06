Dancing With the Stars fans and co-stars are saddened that he's leaving the show but says he made his mark. Julianne Hough is one of them. Goodman has been a part of the reality dance competition series since its start in 2005, mainly as the solo head judge. During his exit speech, Goodman explained that he was leaving to spend more time with his family in Great Britain. Hough, a former pro on the show, is weighing in on his exit. "I've known him since I was 10 years old," she exclusively told E! News at the opening night of Broadway's & Juliet. "He has just completely changed then narrative of ballroom dancing and made it what it is today, and we look to Len for all of the advice and the wisdom. I just want to say thank you to him for being the voice of ballroom dancing for all of us."

13 DAYS AGO