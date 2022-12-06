Read full article on original website
Hakeem Jeffries to Succeed Pelosi, Becomes First Black Party Leader in Congress
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was elected by House Democrats Wednesday to be their leader in the next Congress. Jeffries replaces 82-year-old Speaker Nancy Pelosi who won re-election in the November midterm but will lose position as Speaker following her party’s election loss for control of the House to Republicans. It...
Senate Votes on Same-Sex Marriage Bill, House Vote Next
The Senate passed bipartisan legislation on Tuesday, November 29 to strengthen protections for same-sex unions, marking a remarkable move in national politics on the subject and providing some respite to the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have wed since the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling making gay marriage legal nationwide, FOX 2 News Detroit reported.
Affirmative Action — Does it Have a Future?
Supreme Court weighs a potential ban on Affirmative Action. For nearly 60 years, federal government-enacted policies have granted sweeping changes to the workforce and education system as people of all races, colors, creeds, religions and disenfranchised groups advance their pathways in America. Affirmative action, initiated under President Lyndon B. Johnson’s...
