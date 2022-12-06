Read full article on original website
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Sedalia businesses partner for reforestation programNatasha LovatoSedalia, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
KKTV
WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs
WATCH - District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting. At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. WATCH: Colorado Springs boy steals show with amazing...
This is the most popular Christmas movie in Colorado
While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it's actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
AdWeek
CBS Denver Picks Michael Spencer to Anchor After Jim Bennemann’s Retirement
Michael Spencer has been named anchor of the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscast on CBS Colorado (KCNC). Spencer will anchor alongside Karen Leigh, and will succeed Jim Benemann when he retires from the Denver CBS owned station at the end of March 2023. “As our main sports anchor, Michael...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
KKTV
WATCH: Porch pirate steals Christmas presents off the porch of a Colorado Springs home
As the holidays draw nearer, so do holiday mailing and shipping deadlines, with some packages needing to be shipped as soon as this week. Puppy theft at Pet City in the Citadel Mall 12/4/22. Call 719-444-7000 with info, reference case number 22-0008575. Colorado AG pushes for block of $4 billion...
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Atlas Restaurant Group With Plans to Further Its Colorado Springs Footprint
According to a Colorado Springs development plan, entrepreneur Emily Malin plans to team up with the local Atlas Restaurant Group to open a franchise at 3012 W. Colorado Ave.
KDVR.com
Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft
Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
Insight into the alleged Club Q shooter's final months from his 'only face-to-face friend'
Xavier Kraus’ bizarre friendship with a future accused mass shooter started with the most neighborly cliché’ — a knock on his apartment door for a borrowed cup of sugar. Just over a year later, his life has become a nightmare of attorneys, FBI agents and reporters...
Colorado Springs doctor to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County District Court has ordered a Colorado Springs UCHealth doctor to pay a fine of nearly $1,000,000 for medical battery against a patient. On Oct. 7, 2022, Dr. Tiffany Willard of Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, was found to have committed medical battery against her patient, Carrie Kennedy, […]
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
