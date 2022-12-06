ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Related
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs

WATCH - District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting. At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. WATCH: Colorado Springs boy steals show with amazing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
ALAMOSA, CO
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft

Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs doctor to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County District Court has ordered a Colorado Springs UCHealth doctor to pay a fine of nearly $1,000,000 for medical battery against a patient. On Oct. 7, 2022, Dr. Tiffany Willard of Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, was found to have committed medical battery against her patient, Carrie Kennedy, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

