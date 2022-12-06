Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Preteen girl missing from Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities say Nevaeh Allred was last seen around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. At the time, she was wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt...
New Medical Examiner's facility to serve Southern Arizona by 2024
The Office of the Medical Examiner will be getting a new building by fall of 2024, according to Pima County officials. County leaders broke ground Thursday, Dec. 8 for the $45 million facility.
KOLD-TV
Man convicted of 2019 murder of 61-year-old woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trial jury recently found a man guilty of killing a 61-year-old woman in her apartment nearly three years ago. Robert J. Ocano was convicted on Thursday. Dec. 8 of first degree murder, second degree murder and attempted sexual assault. He had also been initially charged with robbery, but was found not guilty of that charge.
AZFamily
UPDATE: Man dies in officer-involved shooting near Tucson Boulevard, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side Wednesday, Dec. 7. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near South Tucson Boulevard and East Drexel Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to a...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
Benson Police K9 gets new body armor
A K9 at the Benson Police Department is now patrolling the community while remaining safe in a newly donated vest.
Settlement in Arizona's ketamine case
An Arizona fire and medical company has reached a settlement with a family that blamed their 23-year-old son's death on a paramedic's decision to inject him with ketamine.
PCSD: Motorcycle wreck snarls traffic Wednesday near Shannon, Magee
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Wednesday wreck near North Shannon and West Magee Roads. According to PCSD, eastbound Magee was closed near the intersection.
KOLD-TV
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
KOLD-TV
Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle. The TPD said more...
Former Pinal County Sheriff's deputy accused of posing as wedding guest to steal cash, checks
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Weddings are a special day for any couple, surrounded by friends and family, celebrating all things love until part of your day is stolen. Several Valley couples that tied the knot had their wedding card boxes snatched by none than a former Pinal County Sheriff's Deputy who dressed as a guest and stole more than $10,000 from newlyweds.
KOLD-TV
Interstate 10 westbound reopens in Tucson after crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 westbound in Tucson is open again after a serious multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, it happened near the Craycroft Road exit. The roadway was closed for around an hour as troopers investigated the accident.
TPD: Missing 62-year-old man has been found
Tucson Police Department needs the public's help in the search for David Stuart Robertson, 62, who has been reported missing.
KOLD-TV
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after a drive-by shooting left a woman injured in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 3. Michael Koch, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run. The Tucson Police Department said the woman was found shot near...
KTAR.com
Santa Cruz County sheriff, who oversees Nogales, believes ‘there is no invasion’ at the southern border
PHOENIX — Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said on Wednesday he doesn’t support the placement of double-stacked shipping containers along the southern Arizona border as he does not believe there is an invasion. Hathaway, a Democrat and former head of the local Drug Enforcement Administration office, told...
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
Marana police find 7-year-old girl who walked away from school
Officers responded to a report of a 7-year-old girl who went missing from her school program and was returned to her parents shortly after.
Up to $13,000 reward to help police track down Donasti "Juan Nunley" Davonsiea
The Tucson Police Department is offering up to a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Donasti Lemuel Davonsiea.
Thief steals star from atop Christmas tree
Sometimes instead of getting the Christmas spirit—people get mean spirited instead. Like this guy, caught on surveillance taking the star from a Christmas tree.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
