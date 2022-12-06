ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

State Senator Scott Bennett Dies: Illinois Officials React

CHAMPAIGN - An Illinois State Senator - Scott Bennett, a Champaign Democrat died at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at the age of 45. First responders were called to Bennett's home in Champaign just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Stacy, Sen. Bennett's wife, said in a statement that he died of complications of a large brain tumor.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
One Day Rest In Seven Act Changes Take Effect January 1, 2023

SPRINGFIELD – In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
ILLINOIS STATE
Environment stakes high in race for Louisiana utility seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for Louisiana's obscure regulatory body typically receives little attention locally, but this year has caught the eye of national https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-louisiana-utilities-climate-and-environment-a5eda217fc808a9676c4cd35aabc11ec">media outlets, celebrities, political action committees and public utility companies. Lambert Boissiere III, who has comfortably held a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service...
LOUISIANA STATE
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.
LOUISIANA STATE
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Former national security adviser https://apnews.com/hub/michael-flynn">Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump">Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get...
GEORGIA STATE
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape

HOUSTON (AP) — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an https://apnews.com/article/science-shootings-smog-hawaii-evacuations-709d84aeeb0cce0b1cc21651ccfe3105">imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was https://apnews.com/article/volcanic-eruptions-science-hawaii-hilo-volcanoes-a56ba5bc2ab68556bad6bd8ad9b2ca8f">still erupting Thursday morning,...
HAWAII STATE
Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup

O'FALLON 50, EDWARDSVILLE 36: O'Fallon's three-point shooting made the difference as the Panthers won over Edwardsville at the OTHS Panther Dome. O'Fallon led all the way, with leads of 20-10, 31-20, and 45-28 after the first three quarters, with the Tigers outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 8-5. Shannon...
O'FALLON, IL

