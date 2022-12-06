Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
State Senator Scott Bennett Dies: Illinois Officials React
CHAMPAIGN - An Illinois State Senator - Scott Bennett, a Champaign Democrat died at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at the age of 45. First responders were called to Bennett's home in Champaign just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Stacy, Sen. Bennett's wife, said in a statement that he died of complications of a large brain tumor.
edglentoday.com
One Day Rest In Seven Act Changes Take Effect January 1, 2023
SPRINGFIELD – In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
edglentoday.com
Attorney General Raoul: Edwardsville Woman Sentenced For Forging Restitution Check
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced an Edwardsville woman - 47-year-old Silk Lumpins - prosecuted by his office was sentenced to three years in prison after violating her probation by committing forgery. Lumpkins pleaded guilty in July to Class 3 felony state benefits fraud for allegedly omitting income and...
edglentoday.com
Environment stakes high in race for Louisiana utility seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for Louisiana's obscure regulatory body typically receives little attention locally, but this year has caught the eye of national https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-louisiana-utilities-climate-and-environment-a5eda217fc808a9676c4cd35aabc11ec">media outlets, celebrities, political action committees and public utility companies. Lambert Boissiere III, who has comfortably held a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service...
edglentoday.com
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.
edglentoday.com
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Former national security adviser https://apnews.com/hub/michael-flynn">Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump">Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get...
edglentoday.com
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape
HOUSTON (AP) — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
edglentoday.com
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an https://apnews.com/article/science-shootings-smog-hawaii-evacuations-709d84aeeb0cce0b1cc21651ccfe3105">imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was https://apnews.com/article/volcanic-eruptions-science-hawaii-hilo-volcanoes-a56ba5bc2ab68556bad6bd8ad9b2ca8f">still erupting Thursday morning,...
edglentoday.com
ISP Seeks Public's Assistance In Identifying Vehicle In Fatal East St. Louis Hit-And-Run
EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are requesting assistance in identifying the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in late November. At 3:48 a.m. on November 27, 2022, a 42-year-old male from Arnold, Mo., was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run...
edglentoday.com
Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup
O'FALLON 50, EDWARDSVILLE 36: O'Fallon's three-point shooting made the difference as the Panthers won over Edwardsville at the OTHS Panther Dome. O'Fallon led all the way, with leads of 20-10, 31-20, and 45-28 after the first three quarters, with the Tigers outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 8-5. Shannon...
Comments / 0