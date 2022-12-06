Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW BROADCASTING SPECIAL EPISODE OF DARK - ELEVATION TOMORROW
AEW will air a special episode of Dark - Elevation tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern as part of the push towards tomorrow's ROH Final Battle PPV. *The Kingdom, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu. *Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski. *Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick...
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/9 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Konosuke Takeshita & Jon Moxley, Make Their AEW Rampage Entrances | 12/09/22. MUST SEE: Jon Moxley & Konosuke Takeshita Put on a Clinic | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Hikaru Shida Earns an AEW Women's World Championship Opportunity | AEW Rampage, 12/9/22. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Take Care of Business...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MOXLEY VS. TAKESHITA & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. an opponent selected by Kip Sabian. The opponent is a former WWE NXT competitor. *Regina Di WAVE Champion Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny. *Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey with Stokely Hathaway vs. Izzy James and Clayton Bloodstone. *Athena, Tay...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRISCOES PROMO, NEW MERCH & MORE RING OF HONOR NEWS AND NOTES
Shop Honor has new T-shirts for Ian Riccaboni, Dalton Castle, The Kingdom, and Final Battle event T-shirts. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: TITLE CHANGE AT IMPACT TAPING & MORE NOTES
The Motor City Machine Guns just defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to become the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions at the Impact Wrestling TV taping in Florida. This would be their third Impact Tag Team title win. Jonathan Gresham is also at the taping. We are told he is not...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VP APPEARS ON CBS' 'THE EQUALIZER'
AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck appeared at the end of the most recent episode of CBS’ drama series The Equalizer as part of a cliffhanger and it appears he will also appear in at least one future episode after the series returns from a mid-season break. The episode aired on Sunday 11/27.
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV
ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MAKING SECOND TRIP TO CANADA
AEW announced they will debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada on Tuesday 3/14/23 at the Canada Life Center. Tickets will go on sale next Friday 12/16. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW REVOLUTION PPV, DAYTON & EL PASO DEBUTS ONLINE PRE-SALES TODAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
AEW will make their debut in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday 2/1/23 at the Nutter Center with a live Dynamite and taped Rampage. There will be an online pre-sale at 10 AM local time using pre-sale code 2HTOWN via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale will run until night at 10 PM. The event will go on sale this Friday AM for the general public.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIPLE H MEETS UP WITH BAD BUNNY AND MORE WWE NOTES
Jamie Noble discusses his upcoming final match: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 8, 2022. Top 5 OMG Moments Of 2022 in 1 Minute (Hindi): WWE Now India. Maxxine Dupri schools ma.çé & mån.sôör: Making It Maximum, Dec. 8, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Going Big...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KURT ANGLE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION & MORE: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:. *Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Butch (replacing Drew McIntyre) & Sheamus. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS
*Jon Moxley pinned Konosuke Takeshita with a choke submission. Moxley was busted open. This was a really fun back and forth match with some good near falls. Takeshita actually kicked out of the Death Rider, which got a massive pop. The crowd got so behind Takeshita by the end that a portion of the audience began booing Moxley's offense and chanted for Takeshita.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MUSIC GURU MIKEY RUKUS DISCUSSES AEW'S LATEST MUSICAL RELEASE, HIS PATH TO AEW, TRIBUTING BRODIE LEE, FAVORITE AEW MUSICAL MOMENTS, DREAM COLLABORATIONS AND MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
Earlier this week, PWInsider.com sat down with AEW's Music Producer and Guru Mikey Rukus to discuss the release of the company's latest musical endeavor AEW: Symphony Series II. Thanks to Billy Krotchsen for this transcript!. Mike Johnson: Hey everybody, it's Mike Johnson in the audio section of PWInsiderElite.com. It is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK ON NBC PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's episode of Young Rock on NBC:. "Miami, 1997: Dwayne anxiously waits to see if his surprise heel turn will connect with the audience; as he finally gets to show off his personality in the ring, Dwayne struggles with the public attention from his growing fanbase." If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE AEW DYNAMITE POST SHOW PARTY
This content is available exclusively to subscribers of PWInsiderElite.com. In addition to helping support PWInsider.com financially, subscribers receive numerous audio updates from PWInsider's staff, weekly audio shows, our complete audio archives, an ad-free PWInsider experience and more!. To subscribe to PWInsider Elite, click here. Thank you for your support of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IAN RICCABONI COMMENTS ON TOMORROW'S FINAL BATTLE PPV
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday and it’s time for Dynamite, and we are in Cedar Park Texas at the H-E-B Center, with a commentary team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. This isn’t for the Dynamite Diamond, but for a chance to face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond, which is a bit odd. We only get Jungle Boy, Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks. They also didn’t have any “surprise” entrants in the battle royal, which is a good thing. Crowd is rocking for Ricky Starks.
Comments / 0