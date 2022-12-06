AEW will make their debut in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday 2/1/23 at the Nutter Center with a live Dynamite and taped Rampage. There will be an online pre-sale at 10 AM local time using pre-sale code 2HTOWN via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale will run until night at 10 PM. The event will go on sale this Friday AM for the general public.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO