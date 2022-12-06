Read full article on original website
Legislative agency says Democrats lack a majority in the Pa. House
House GOP leader Bryan Cutler's office sought an opinion from the Legislative Reference Bureau. The post Legislative agency says Democrats lack a majority in the Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
Legal experts dissect Philly DA Krasner’s impeachment trial challenge
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is asking the courts to weigh in on his impeachment trial, which is currently set to begin on Jan. 18. But it remains to be seen how much those courts will want to get involved.
njspotlightnews.org
NJ lawmakers push anti-crime legislation
Depending on who you talk to, a recent anti-crime push with an emphasis on cracking down on auto thefts is either a rightful response to an increase in auto thefts and other crime in recent years, or politicians responding to public polling data — as opposed to actual crime data.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative […]
wkok.com
Gov. Wolf Mum on $367,000 in Legal Expenses, Spotlight PA
HARRISBURG – Spotlight PA is reporting… Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it comes to his office’s legal bills, the outgoing Democratic governor is all talk and little substance.
BUnow
Special Election Set for January 31st
State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
New Jersey considers law to require adults to wear bike helmets
A new proposed bill could require adults in New Jersey to wear bike helmets.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania water company to raise monthly utility bills by nearly $40 starting in January
PHILADELPHIA - Customers of a Pennsylvania water service will see a price hike in the new year that could raise their monthly utility bill by nearly $40. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on Thursday approved a rate hike for Pennsylvania American Water customers. The commission says the average monthly...
Water bills are going up for some Pennsylvania American Water customers
The company reached a settlement on Thursday and said it is making over $1 billion in water and wastewater system investments through 2023 to continue providing safe and reliable service.
Civil Rights Icon Rev. Al Sharpton Joins Citizens for Judicial Fairness to Demand Gov. Carney Diversify Delaware’s Supreme Court
Respected civil rights activist and leader Reverend Al Sharpton issued the below statement today, urging Delaware Governor John Carney to fill two upcoming vacancies on the state’s Supreme Court with justices of color. The retirement announcement last week of Justice James T. Vaughan Jr., and the expected elevation of...
Pennsylvanians react to Georgia’s runoff election
A local political analyst and party leaders commented on the Georgia runoff election and explained how it could make an impact in Pennsylvania. As voters in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat from Republican to Democrat, Republican voters in Georgia are now looking to make the same impact. The chair of the political science department of […]
Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President?
Is Phil Murphy running for President in 2024? It’s a question that’s been on many people’s minds recently, especially after he made a trip to Iowa earlier this year. There’s no doubt that Murphy is considering a run for the presidency in 2020. He’s already made several moves that indicate he’s serious about a potential candidacy, including hiring veteran political operatives and launching a new PAC. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Murphy will actually enter the race. But if he does, he would surely be a formidable candidate. Here’s why. Who is Phil Murphy? Phil Murphy is the current The post Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President? appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gov. Murphy to Undergo Surgery Wednesday
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
New Jersey Globe
In 2022 congressional elections, GOP won 44 Biden towns while Dems won 64 Ciattarelli towns
In the leadup to last month’s congressional elections, Republicans hoped that 2022 would be another 2021, when Jack Ciattarelli led a red wave and Republicans won big all across the state. Democrats, unrealistically, would have preferred another 2020, when Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump and swept through previously deep-red suburbs.
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
Having trouble getting a Real ID appointment? Don’t make this mistake.
New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) has taken its share of lumps in recent years, in large part because of COVID-related closures and confusion over when, and how, drivers need to get Real ID. Real ID is a federally-mandated document that will be accepted as identification at airports and...
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
