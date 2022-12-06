ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

njspotlightnews.org

NJ lawmakers push anti-crime legislation

Depending on who you talk to, a recent anti-crime push with an emphasis on cracking down on auto thefts is either a rightful response to an increase in auto thefts and other crime in recent years, or politicians responding to public polling data — as opposed to actual crime data.
abc27 News

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office. Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Gov. Wolf Mum on $367,000 in Legal Expenses, Spotlight PA

HARRISBURG – Spotlight PA is reporting… Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it comes to his office’s legal bills, the outgoing Democratic governor is all talk and little substance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Special Election Set for January 31st

State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Civil Rights Icon Rev. Al Sharpton Joins Citizens for Judicial Fairness to Demand Gov. Carney Diversify Delaware’s Supreme Court

Respected civil rights activist and leader Reverend Al Sharpton issued the below statement today, urging Delaware Governor John Carney to fill two upcoming vacancies on the state’s Supreme Court with justices of color. The retirement announcement last week of Justice James T. Vaughan Jr., and the expected elevation of...
DELAWARE STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvanians react to Georgia’s runoff election

A local political analyst and party leaders commented on the Georgia runoff election and explained how it could make an impact in Pennsylvania. As voters in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat from Republican to Democrat, Republican voters in Georgia are now looking to make the same impact. The chair of the political science department of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President?

Is Phil Murphy running for President in 2024? It’s a question that’s been on many people’s minds recently, especially after he made a trip to Iowa earlier this year. There’s no doubt that Murphy is considering a run for the presidency in 2020. He’s already made several moves that indicate he’s serious about a potential candidacy, including hiring veteran political operatives and launching a new PAC. Of course, there’s no guarantee that Murphy will actually enter the race. But if he does, he would surely be a formidable candidate. Here’s why. Who is Phil Murphy? Phil Murphy is the current The post Is New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy running for President? appeared first on Shore News Network.
IOWA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Gov. Murphy to Undergo Surgery Wednesday

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

In 2022 congressional elections, GOP won 44 Biden towns while Dems won 64 Ciattarelli towns

In the leadup to last month’s congressional elections, Republicans hoped that 2022 would be another 2021, when Jack Ciattarelli led a red wave and Republicans won big all across the state. Democrats, unrealistically, would have preferred another 2020, when Joe Biden crushed Donald Trump and swept through previously deep-red suburbs.
CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Having trouble getting a Real ID appointment? Don’t make this mistake.

New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) has taken its share of lumps in recent years, in large part because of COVID-related closures and confusion over when, and how, drivers need to get Real ID. Real ID is a federally-mandated document that will be accepted as identification at airports and...

