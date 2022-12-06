Read full article on original website
Mayor Cantrell invites city council input in police chief search
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking the New Orleans City Council for input in finding a replacement for retiring New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
NOLA.com
Feds: NOPD officer schemed with Fouad Zeton to gin up false reports of art theft
A New Orleans Police Department officer close to local political benefactor Fouad Zeton “pretended” not to know him as he wrote up a false police report in 2019 to support a fraudulent claim that valuable paintings were stolen from Zeton’s home in Lakeview, according to a federal grand jury indictment handed up Thursday.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Cantrell, council playing political ‘chicken’ over next top cop
The impending showdown between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council over selection of the next police chief is shaping up as a high-stakes game of political “chicken,” with the executive and legislative branches of city government barreling toward a collision. In that scenario, who’s most...
NOLA.com
Uber driver killed by passenger worked for NOPD, was a caretaker for her mother
Yolanda Dillion had recently started driving for Uber as a way to make ends meet. The 54-year-old from New Orleans had a master's degree in sociology from Tulane University and 10 years on the job as a budget analyst with the New Orleans Police Department, relatives said. "She was just...
Serpas: National search for NOPD chief needed
Outgoing NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he believes the city’s next top cop is already in the NOPD. Former NOPD superintendent Ronal Serpas disagrees.
Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee
A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel. The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Our Views: NOPD police superintendent choice is too important to rush through
Any time the head of a major governmental department steps down, the change at the top presents an opportunity for a reset. And it’s hard to think of a department more in need of a reset than the New Orleans Police Department, which has been grappling with a long list of challenges, from a desperately depleted workforce to a frightening surge in murders.
WWL-TV
NOPD 'Controlling the narrative' by posting less bad crime news to social media
NEW ORLEANS — Amid leadership turmoil, low morale, and high crime, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed it has changed its social media strategy to portray a more positive image. City Council Crime Analyst Jeff Asher tracked more than 1,300 shooting incidents since January 2021, matched them with more...
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. His former teacher and mentor, Jess Ambrose, said...
Newell – NO debate – NOPD’s next chief must come from a national search
Do you allow the legislative branch of government to conduct some due diligence on whomever Mayor LaToya Cantrell desires to appoint?It would seem to me that if you’re trying to garner the trust of the electorate, you would take the latter approach.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner accused of conspiring with NOPD officer to file false reports
New details on a federal investigation into a well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic hotel show that he may have conspired with a New Orleans Police Department officer to commit fraud. According to court documents, Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Thursday on charges of...
NOLA.com
Morrell warns Cantrell: don't 'circumvent the public will' on police chief
New Orleans City Council Vice President JP Morrell Thursday warned Mayor LaToya Cantrell the council will use its powers to remove her choice for police superintendent unless she engages in a nationwide search for a candidate — and puts them before the council for confirmation. Morrell this year authored...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot overnight in Algiers, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street. Wounded multiple times, the victim died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on...
NOPD looking for this vehicle, gunman
The New Orleans Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and gunman from Thursday’s quadruple-shooting outside a dollar store in Gentilly.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in Metairie homicide accused of kidnapping, executing girlfriend
A New Orleans woman whose body was discovered lying on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning had been kidnapped by her girlfriend and shot in the head, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday. Jakita Johnson, 39, of Marrero, was booked Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and...
NOLA.com
Uber driver stabbed to death by her passenger at Harvey hotel; suspect arrested
A 54-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger she was dropping off at the Travelodge hotel in Harvey Thursday afternoon, and the suspect later uploaded video he took of the dying victim to his Facebook account, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim, Yolanda Dillion, of New...
WDSU
New Orleans expected to extend contract of former NYPD consultant
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will extend the contract of a former New York Police Department officer tapped to help revamp the New Orleans Police Department, sources tell WDSU. Fausto Pichardo was hired in September amid an officer shortage crisis. Pichardo was tasked with creating a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
