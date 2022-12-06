ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

KOLR10 News

Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs

This week’s athlete of the week (12/12) is Kael Combs from Nixa High School. Combs is a senior guard on the Eagles basketball team. And he has helped 6-and-0 Nixa start the season by winning both the Willard Classic and the Liberty North Tournament. Combs scored 28 points against Bolivar to win the Willard Classic. […]
NIXA, MO
Examiner Enterprise

TUPATALK: Reflections

I suppose all serious sports fans create their own personal Hall of Fame. The requirements might not much to do with that the individual accomplished in competition. Perhaps some of the enshrinees in the Hallowed Valhalla of the Heart. ...

