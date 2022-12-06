Read full article on original website
Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs
This week’s athlete of the week (12/12) is Kael Combs from Nixa High School. Combs is a senior guard on the Eagles basketball team. And he has helped 6-and-0 Nixa start the season by winning both the Willard Classic and the Liberty North Tournament. Combs scored 28 points against Bolivar to win the Willard Classic. […]
No luck for the Irish: Trinity Catholic football falls in Class 1S title game
TALLAHASSEE — As the Trinity Catholic band played the Celtics' alma mater, seniors Justin Arroyo and Harrison Holland threw their arms around one another's shoulders and swayed. They were the only pair of Celtics to stay for the alma mater. Meanwhile, Arroyo and Harrison's teammates consoled each other. ...
Bullets agree to deal with new import Andrew White III
American wing Andrew White III has agreed to a deal with the Brisbane Bullets for the remainder of the 2022-23 NBL season, sources told ESPN.
TUPATALK: Reflections
I suppose all serious sports fans create their own personal Hall of Fame. The requirements might not much to do with that the individual accomplished in competition. Perhaps some of the enshrinees in the Hallowed Valhalla of the Heart. ...
Bruce Cassidy, Golden Knights Prepare For Round 2 Against Boston
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Boston Bruins for the second time in a week after defeating Boston 4-3 in a shootout victory on Monday night.
