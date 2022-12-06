The visitor list for the Oregon Ducks this weekend was looking pretty solid, with some key transfers and current commits coming to town before the early signing period gets underway later this month. That list got a lot more impressive on Saturday when the news came out that 5-star DL David Hicks, a Texas A&M commit, was also on campus for an unofficial visit. I can now confirm On3 Justin Hopkins’ report that Hicks is in Eugene. The Ducks have been making a push for Hicks over the past couple of months after making a good early impression. We will see over the next couple of weeks if they can end up flipping him from the Aggies, while the Oklahoma Sooners are also in the mix. David Hicks Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon offer on July 7, 2021 Took official visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 28, 2022 Top Schools Texas A&M Aggies Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners 11

