Kings of 1S Football: First Baptist wins program's first state title over Trinity Catholic
TALLAHASSEE — The Lions are kings. In the Class 1S state championship, First Baptist shut down the top-flight Trinity Catholic offense for a resounding 21-3 victory on Saturday at Gene Cox Stadium. As the clock expired after a Rich Mellien kneel, head coach Billy Sparacio gave bear hugs to his assistants and his...
Williams leads Towson to road win, taking down Howard
Towson women's basketball snapped Howard's 2-game win streak in thrilling fashion on Saturday afternoon at Burr Gymnasium. The post Williams leads Towson to road win, taking down Howard appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
Rutgers hopes to stay perfect at home, faces Seton Hall
Rutgers and Seton Hall will renew the Garden State Hardwood Classic rivalry on Sunday in Piscataway, N.J. The Pirates (5-4)
8 News Now
Golden Knights sign Brabenec, fourth-round pick in 2021 draft
Forward Jakub Brabenec, the Golden Knights' fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract, the team said Saturday.
5-star DL David Hicks takes last minute trip to Eugene before signing day
The visitor list for the Oregon Ducks this weekend was looking pretty solid, with some key transfers and current commits coming to town before the early signing period gets underway later this month. That list got a lot more impressive on Saturday when the news came out that 5-star DL David Hicks, a Texas A&M commit, was also on campus for an unofficial visit. I can now confirm On3 Justin Hopkins’ report that Hicks is in Eugene. The Ducks have been making a push for Hicks over the past couple of months after making a good early impression. We will see over the next couple of weeks if they can end up flipping him from the Aggies, while the Oklahoma Sooners are also in the mix. David Hicks Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon offer on July 7, 2021 Took official visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 28, 2022 Top Schools Texas A&M Aggies Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners 11
