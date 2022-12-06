Read full article on original website
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
communitynewspapers.com
FIOLA MIAMI OPENENED LA TERRAZZA, ITS EXCLUSIVE ROOFTOP RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2ND
The Celebrated Coral Gables Restaurant Invites Guests to Experience Its Stunning Rooftop Venue Featuring An Exclusive Menu, Curated Nightly Programming, and Fiola’s World-Class Service and Hospitality. Fiola Miami opened its rooftop restaurant and lounge, La Terrazza, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The open-air space is located on the penthouse...
papermag.com
Art Basel's Best Party Was a Giant Adult Sleepover
Basic.Space's mystical sleepover at Art Basel Miami Beach was a complete dream. This past weekend, the community-driven social commerce app teamed up with the folks at alternative educational institution Secular Sabbath — an intentional community focused on the "healing properties of ambient music" — to host a giant adult sleepover at the annual art fair. And we would call it the ultimate exhibition of style and spirituality, as proven by a guest list that included a number of famous faces, such as Diplo, Eric Andre and Evan Mock.
communitynewspapers.com
Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One
Tickets are officially on sale for the 22nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more!
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Kicking off on Friday, the North Beach Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for its second year for three days of jam bands. This year's headliners are Moe., Lotus, and Lettuce, with acts like Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Dopapod, Antibalas, Trouble No More, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer further down the bill. Although the term "jam band" is sometimes used as a genre moniker, it includes a range of styles from jazz to classic rock and funk, so expect a little bit of everything throughout the weekend. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $65 to $500 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina.
secretmiami.com
46 Magical Things To Do In Miami This December
In the spirit of the season, we wanted to gift you with what we know how to do best — unveiling the coolest things to do in Miami! Looks like December and the holidays are going back to normal this year and there’s plenty of merry and bright things to do about town. So without further ado here are some wonderful things to do in Miami this December!
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
hauteliving.com
Adina Brunetti: The Revolutionary Entrepreneur Changing People’s Perspective of Hialeah Park
Forward-thinking hospitality entrepreneur and creative mind behind Hialeah Events, Adina Brunetti, continues to shine the light on Hialeah city through luxurious parties in Hialeah Park. Adina Brunetti has undoubtedly leveraged her years of experience in the hospitality industry and her passion for creating memories to change the image of Hialeah...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
Click10.com
Las Olas favorite back open, shaking things up on and off the menu
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Don’t call it a comeback!. A Las Olas favorite is back open after shutting down during the pandemic, and they used that time off to shake things up on and off the menu. The Italian restaurant Timpano is back open to fill us up...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
The Maiz Project Opens at Time Out Market Miami
The Maiz Project is a traditional Venezuelan arepa concept
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Hollywood, Florida
Suppose you’re looking to take a trip down south but aren’t sure what to do once you get there; never fear. We have put together this list of things to do in Hollywood, Florida, to make your trip a guaranteed success!. If you’re from somewhere other than Florida...
Miami New Times
Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets
At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
Brightline’s new Boca Raton station: Top takeaways as the eagerly anticipated opening approaches
Brightline’s new Boca Raton station will open for business in mere weeks and city officials are brimming with optimism, declaring it a “game-changer” that could transform the city into an attractive hub for new businesses and cultural attractions. A heavily-anticipated project, the Boca Raton Brightline station is expected to open this month, a company spokeswoman said, declining to announce a ...
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend
Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
WSVN-TV
Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort Lauderdale
Post has been written with help from the team at AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. I received no compensation, free product, or stays. For me, there’s nothing better than hopping into the car and taking the hour-and-a-half drive down to Fort Lauderdale. There are so many secret spots that I’ve fallen in love with over the years and I try to make time every now and then for a little weekend with the BFFs (especially when Rachel, my co-host of The Compass Girls Show is in town).
