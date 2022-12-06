ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Reuters

Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.
NASDAQ

2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
TechCrunch

African credit-led fintech Finclusion raises additional capital amidst rebrand

The news follows a January announcement that the fintech, which uses AI algorithms to provide financial services to African customers via an array of credit-centric products, raised $20 million in debt and equity pre-Series A financing. Fin also raised a $20 million debt facility from emerging markets debt provider Lendable in September 2021, bringing its total capital secured in equity and debt to $42 million.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 5, 2022: Rates Slip Further

A few major mortgage rates continued to fall over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages took a tumble. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped slightly. Mortgage rates have been...
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Turnaround Plan 'Well Underway' After Capital Hike Completed

(Reuters) -Credit Suisse got a positive market reaction on Friday after the embattled bank successfully completed the final part of its 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.28 billion) fund raising and said its liquidity levels had been boosted. Its shares opened 2.5% higher after Switzerland's second biggest bank said cost cuts...
US News and World Report

Japan Foreign Reserves Rise to Highest in Six Years

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's foreign reserves rose in November to their highest in six years, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, as the dollar's retreat boosted the value of non-dollar foreign assets and authorities refrained from currency market intervention. Japan's foreign reserves grew 2.65% from the previous month to $1.226...

