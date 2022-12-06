Read full article on original website
endpts.com
Sanofi walks away from $500M deal, leaving Revolution alone in pushing SHP2/KRAS combo
In the four years since Sanofi teamed up with Revolution Medicines around its SHP2 inhibitor — fronting a $500 million deal with $50 million in cash — the partners have moved the drug from preclinical stage into Phase II studies, delivering the first glimpse of evidence that the drug may have a role to play in combination with KRAS inhibitors.
endpts.com
Priming therapy biotech emerges from stealth with seed funding — and on a hunt for partners
At Eigen Therapeutics, the goal is to make cancer treatment more effective. But not by making targeted drugs. With $7 million in seed funding announced today, Eigen is a step closer to developing what are known as “priming therapies” that make cancer cells more visible to tumor-killing medicines, as well as building out a platform to design these therapies and discover potential new drug classes.
endpts.com
Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22
Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
endpts.com
Scoop: Stephen Squinto’s Yale spinout is raising a Series B for genetic medicines
The nucleic acid therapeutics at Stephen Squinto’s Yale-originated biotech are en route to a $40 million R&D payday. After a Series A of that size in the spring of 2021, Hopewell, NJ-based Gennao Bio is closing on a round of the same amount, Endpoints News has learned. A Series B is in the works, according to an investor’s post on LinkedIn and as confirmed by a spokesperson. An SEC filing on Thursday outlines $15 million in equity sold thus far in the round.
endpts.com
Amgen vet's new biotech nets $47M Series A for polymer-based ADCs
California-based cancer startup Dantari announced a $47 million Series A financing Thursday in its push to develop antibody-drug conjugates with its own spin on the treatments. The company’s main candidate is called DAN-222, and it’s being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic human epidermal...
CNBC
FDA pulls Covid antibody treatment because it's not effective against dominant omicron variants
The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
CNET
Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Consult Your Doctor Before Taking Action
Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
endpts.com
AstraZeneca’s Susan Galbraith highlights twin wins for the cancer drug pipeline at SABCS, as oral SERD excels
It’s a good time to be the head of R&D for oncology at AstraZeneca. And no one gets that quite like Susan Galbraith. Today, Galbraith is at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, highlighting the data on two key drugs in the cancer pipeline: mid-stage results for its oral SERD camizestrant among patients after one line of therapy, and the AKT drug capivasertib, wrapping the Phase III. Both fall neatly into the range of successes, beating out fulvestrant in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.
EatingWell
Lidl Chocolate Advent Calendar Recalled for Salmonella Contamination
Lidl has just announced a voluntary recall on one of their advent calendars sold in stores nationwide. The 8.4-ounce Favorina brand calendar—Premium Chocolate with Creamy Filling—was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination found during routine quality testing. The calendars affected by this recall were sold at Lidl between...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
endpts.com
#ASH22: J&J touts first PhII results of next-gen multiple myeloma antibody
NEW ORLEANS — A day after submitting its application to the FDA to use its drug talquetamab for treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit is out with the data behind the treatment. The company hopes the Phase II data released at the American Society...
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat—But What Is It, Exactly?
It's not technically vegan or vegetarian, for starters.
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
endpts.com
Publicis forgoes lighthearted holiday message for more serious HPV warning with celebrity guest
When is an annual holiday greeting more like a disease awareness ad? That’s the case in this year’s video from French-based advertising holding company Publicis Groupe featuring chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy. The typically jovial interaction between the two quickly takes a...
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Chile investigates hepatitis A-tainted raspberries recalled in U.S.
SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile's government launched an investigation on Tuesday after raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States due to hepatitis A contamination.
AboutLawsuits.com
In Wake of Similac Recall, FDA Announces Strategy to Keep Cronobacter Out of Infant Formula Products
Federal regulators have outlined a new strategy intended to prevent infant formula cronobacter infections, following a massive recall impacting Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formula earlier this year, which were all manufactured by Abbott Laboratories at the same Michigan plant that has been plagued by problems. On November 15, the U.S....
