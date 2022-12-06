ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

endpts.com

Sanofi walks away from $500M deal, leaving Revolution alone in pushing SHP2/KRAS combo

In the four years since Sanofi teamed up with Revolution Medicines around its SHP2 inhibitor — fronting a $500 million deal with $50 million in cash — the partners have moved the drug from preclinical stage into Phase II studies, delivering the first glimpse of evidence that the drug may have a role to play in combination with KRAS inhibitors.
endpts.com

Priming therapy biotech emerges from stealth with seed funding — and on a hunt for partners

At Eigen Therapeutics, the goal is to make cancer treatment more effective. But not by making targeted drugs. With $7 million in seed funding announced today, Eigen is a step closer to developing what are known as “priming therapies” that make cancer cells more visible to tumor-killing medicines, as well as building out a platform to design these therapies and discover potential new drug classes.
endpts.com

Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22

Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
endpts.com

Scoop: Stephen Squinto’s Yale spinout is raising a Series B for genetic medicines

The nucleic acid therapeutics at Stephen Squinto’s Yale-originated biotech are en route to a $40 million R&D payday. After a Series A of that size in the spring of 2021, Hopewell, NJ-based Gennao Bio is closing on a round of the same amount, Endpoints News has learned. A Series B is in the works, according to an investor’s post on LinkedIn and as confirmed by a spokesperson. An SEC filing on Thursday outlines $15 million in equity sold thus far in the round.
HOPEWELL, NJ
endpts.com

Amgen vet's new biotech nets $47M Series A for polymer-based ADCs

California-based cancer startup Dantari announced a $47 million Series A financing Thursday in its push to develop antibody-drug conjugates with its own spin on the treatments. The company’s main candidate is called DAN-222, and it’s being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic human epidermal...
CNET

Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Consult Your Doctor Before Taking Action

Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
endpts.com

AstraZeneca’s Susan Galbraith highlights twin wins for the cancer drug pipeline at SABCS, as oral SERD excels

It’s a good time to be the head of R&D for oncology at AstraZeneca. And no one gets that quite like Susan Galbraith. Today, Galbraith is at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, highlighting the data on two key drugs in the cancer pipeline: mid-stage results for its oral SERD camizestrant among patients after one line of therapy, and the AKT drug capivasertib, wrapping the Phase III. Both fall neatly into the range of successes, beating out fulvestrant in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
EatingWell

Lidl Chocolate Advent Calendar Recalled for Salmonella Contamination

Lidl has just announced a voluntary recall on one of their advent calendars sold in stores nationwide. The 8.4-ounce Favorina brand calendar—Premium Chocolate with Creamy Filling—was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination found during routine quality testing. The calendars affected by this recall were sold at Lidl between...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...

