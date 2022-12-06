Lake County commissioners approved an updated resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. At their Nov. 15 meeting, representatives from East Dakota Water Development District and the Vermillion Basin Water Development District appeared before commissioners to update them on the project and gauge whether commissioners still support the plan that they approved about four years ago. The plan would move portions of Lake County from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin District.

