Madison, SD

wastetodaymagazine.com

South Dakota city seeks funding for $2.6M recycling transfer station

City officials in Mitchell, South Dakota, are seeking money to help fund a $2.68 million recycling transfer station to replace its current operations. If approved, construction for the station could begin as early as the first quarter of 2023. Public Works Director Joe Schroeder says the Solid Waste Management grant...
MITCHELL, SD
Madison Daily Leader

County OKs water development district resolution

Lake County commissioners approved an updated resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. At their Nov. 15 meeting, representatives from East Dakota Water Development District and the Vermillion Basin Water Development District appeared before commissioners to update them on the project and gauge whether commissioners still support the plan that they approved about four years ago. The plan would move portions of Lake County from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin District.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Commissioners hear first reading of new city codification

Madison City Commissioners are currently approaching completion on recodifying the city’s ordinances. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that while the codification process is lengthy, it’s necessary to keep the city compliant with state laws. This process also ensures that everything is up to date and available to the...
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Chester school board meeting is Monday

The Chester Area School Board will meet Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at the high school library. Agenda items include:. — Approve financial reports.
CHESTER, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline

A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

County OK's juvenile detention services agreement

Lake County will continue its joint agreement with Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services for juvenile detention services. Both Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services provide secure and non-secure detention facilities for the county’s juvenile offenders. According to the agreement, the entities will provide detention services at a rate of $278.07 per bed, per day. The agreement will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.
wnax.com

Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week

While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – Sioux Falls is under a Snow Alert. City crews have been clearing roads since late Thursday evening and will continue until all roads are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Details below:. Zone 3: Plowing in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD Board of Regents Updates Student Activities Policy

A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University will lead to some policy changes by the state Board of Regents. Executive Director Brian Maher says they can’t censor student organized activities….. Maher says they changes will involve how student activities are promoted…. Maher says expectations...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pre-treating ahead of a winter storm is a new trend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people don’t wait for the storm to hit anymore before they start doing something about it. There’s a new trend that seems to be catching on. “Things have really changed from the previous way of doing things of waiting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Fire severely damages Sious Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday

Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

