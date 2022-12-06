Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
South Dakota city seeks funding for $2.6M recycling transfer station
City officials in Mitchell, South Dakota, are seeking money to help fund a $2.68 million recycling transfer station to replace its current operations. If approved, construction for the station could begin as early as the first quarter of 2023. Public Works Director Joe Schroeder says the Solid Waste Management grant...
Madison Daily Leader
County OKs water development district resolution
Lake County commissioners approved an updated resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. At their Nov. 15 meeting, representatives from East Dakota Water Development District and the Vermillion Basin Water Development District appeared before commissioners to update them on the project and gauge whether commissioners still support the plan that they approved about four years ago. The plan would move portions of Lake County from the East Dakota Water Development District to the Vermillion Basin District.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
Madison Daily Leader
Commissioners hear first reading of new city codification
Madison City Commissioners are currently approaching completion on recodifying the city’s ordinances. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that while the codification process is lengthy, it’s necessary to keep the city compliant with state laws. This process also ensures that everything is up to date and available to the...
Madison Daily Leader
Chester school board meeting is Monday
The Chester Area School Board will meet Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at the high school library. Agenda items include:. — Approve financial reports.
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season. What started as freezing rain Thursday evening, quickly turned into snow. It’s the first true test of the...
Madison Daily Leader
County OK's juvenile detention services agreement
Lake County will continue its joint agreement with Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services for juvenile detention services. Both Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services provide secure and non-secure detention facilities for the county’s juvenile offenders. According to the agreement, the entities will provide detention services at a rate of $278.07 per bed, per day. The agreement will be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.
wnax.com
Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week
While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – Sioux Falls is under a Snow Alert. City crews have been clearing roads since late Thursday evening and will continue until all roads are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Details below:. Zone 3: Plowing in...
wnax.com
SD Board of Regents Updates Student Activities Policy
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University will lead to some policy changes by the state Board of Regents. Executive Director Brian Maher says they can’t censor student organized activities….. Maher says they changes will involve how student activities are promoted…. Maher says expectations...
kelo.com
Snowfall totals around the area vary widely following Thursday’s snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has been gathering snowfall reports following Thursday’s snowstorm. While their office at Joe Foss Field reported receiving 7.4 inches of snow, totals in Sioux Falls varied widely depending on where you live. Southeastern Sioux Falls saw...
KELOLAND TV
Pre-treating ahead of a winter storm is a new trend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people don’t wait for the storm to hit anymore before they start doing something about it. There’s a new trend that seems to be catching on. “Things have really changed from the previous way of doing things of waiting...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
kelo.com
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
sdpb.org
Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday
Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
1 man dead following a house fire in Canton, SD
There are holes where there were once windows, part of the roof has burned away and the siding is charred.
