Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
fox32chicago.com
State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VA Syringe Services Program Attacks Stigma; Helps Veterans Get to Other Services
A program now available at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Danville is also available around the state; at VA Illiana Health Care out patient centers in Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Mattoon, and Decatur. It’s called a Syringe Services Program. And as VA Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Beth Dinges recently explained to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
nprillinois.org
UIS makes purchase of downtown Springfield building official
The University of Illinois Springfield is now the official owner of a building at 401 E. Washington St. The three-story, 24,600-square-foot building will next undergo renovations. It is set to open in 2025 as the home of the UIS Innovation Center, one of 15 hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network. The mission is to drive innovation, economic growth and workforce development across the state.
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
newschannel20.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
wglt.org
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
Two adults relocated following Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two adults were relocated following a Decatur house fire on Monday. At approximately 11:22 a.m., crews arrived on the scene at the 900 block of E. Garfield Ave. and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the exterior of the structure. Crews started to extinguish the fires outside before making their […]
wlds.com
Lake Mauvaisterre To See Possible In-Lake Dam For Possible Sediment Capture
The City of Jacksonville is going to have a major engineering project involving the local watershed in the near future. Lake Mauvaisterre was dredged back in 2015 to allow for more storage and to remove several tons of sediment that had built up. The city has been active with the Illinois EPA’s 319 grant program that assists with upkeep and preservation of local watersheds. Jamie Headen, Engineer of Benton & Associates, says that one solution to keep sediment from running off from the fields and into the lake has been proposed in the past: “A recommendation has been to consider an in-lake sediment dam, which would then trap sediments if we can’t keep them in the farm fields…maybe trap those in an area where we can get to them, and then, improve water quality at the intake, which is on the north side of the lake. A part of that then is also to reduce the nutrient and sediment loading, but the nutrients nitrogen, phosphorous and the other things that we’re trying to do to also improve water quality.”
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
nowdecatur.com
Springfield Clinic Offers New Health Plan that Guarantees In-Network Access to Springfield Clinic Doctors
December 8, 2022 – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic, a regional leader in primary and specialty care, is offering a value-based health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides...
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (12/5/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) With the State Senate passage of Amendments 1 and 2 to the SAFE-T Act last week before the veto session adjourned in Springfield, State Senator Darren Bailey said the trailer bill passage last Thursday to the dangerous SAFE-T Act further solidifies the Democratic party’s out-of-touch policies and politics. Bailey and most all other downstate lawmakers claim the legislation is unconstitutional and will do nothing to hold criminals accountable for their violent actions, however will instead promote more violent activities.
wlds.com
Ameren Illinois Customers Reminded Bill Help Available Through Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends Program
As heating costs continue to rise over the winter, many residents are unaware they already qualify for some help. The Energy Assistance Foundation’s Warm Neighbors cool friends program provides bill assistance to anyone who is in need of help with their energy bill but has too high of an income to qualify for the federal LIHEAP program.
capitolwolf.com
Lone WWII vet at Pearl event
81 years after the day that would live in infamy, only one World War II veteran attended Wednesday’s Pearl Harbor ceremony at Lake Springfield. Would the shared sacrifice of the day – saving grease and rationing food – go over at all today?. “I’m 98 years old,”...
Comments / 0