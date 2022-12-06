Dec. 9—PELHAM, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced one arrest Thursday in connection with what they describe as a drug trafficking network in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff's Office arrested Lucius Williams, age 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the GBI reported in a press release. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail.

