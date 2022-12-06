Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Valerie Loureda Reveals Her New WWE Name, Shows Off Ring Gear
Valerie Loureda has revealed her new WWE name as she begins her journey in professional wrestling. Loureda is one of several mixed martial artists who have eventually found their way into the realm of professional wrestling as of late. She signed with WWE recently and has been competing on their NXT developmental brand.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
nodq.com
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return From Injury
A WWE star has made their in-ring return after being taken out of action due to an injury over two months ago. Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) Tony D’Angelo made his in-ring return after having been out of action due to injury. Facing off against Xyon Quinn...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
PWMania
#1 Contender’s Matches and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
On next week’s RAW, WWE will determine new #1 contenders. A match between Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley has been scheduled for next Monday night. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will give the winner a future title shot. Next week’s RAW will also feature Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss,...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE RAW (Video)
This week’s WWE RAW featured a touching tribute to the late great Umaga. Sikoa hit Kevin Owens in the corner of the ring with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer (hip attack) during a post-match attack following the Unified World Tag Team Title match. The tribute comes just one day after Umaga would have turned 49.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Recalls Donald Trump’s Stunned Backstage Reaction After Brutal WrestleMania Match
Donald Trump couldn’t quite believe some of what he was witnessing at WrestleMania 23, according to Matt Hardy. During the 2007 ‘Showcase Of The Immortals’, Mr Kennedy picked up the victory in a Money In The Bank ladder match which also included Matt Hardy, CM Punk, Randy Orton, King Booker, Jeff Hardy, and Edge. Certain moments in this match left the future President Of The United States shocked.
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
