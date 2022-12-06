ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Penguins Trade is on the Horizon

PITTSBURGH - Trade season across the NHL is heating up as teams enter the second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has been looking to make a trade since his last deal that brought Jeff Petry to the organization in July. Since then, the Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Bruins Bounce Back; Maroon Strikes Back At Edwards

The Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Denver on Wednesday and Pat Maroon hasn’t moved on from the Jack Edwards fiasco. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins are still...
BOSTON, MA

