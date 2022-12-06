Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
Dunedin Golf Club fetes 150th birthday of its golf course’s designer
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club celebrated the 150th birthday of the “Michelangelo of Golf” on Dec. 3 with a presentation to city officials of a 352-page pictorial book about golf course architect Donald Ross. Dunedin's golf course was designed by Ross in 1926. Kevin Janiga, president...
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay's 25 best new restaurants of 2022
Tampa Bay's restaurant scene has been serving up great eats for years, but it's safe to say this year has been one of its best. 2022 saw a diverse roster of new restaurants, spanning everything from the area's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, a vegan gastropub, craft hot dogs, a new pierogi hot spot, as well as multiple concepts from Michelin starred chefs. There's a lot to chew on! So, here are our favorite new restos that opened over the last 12 months.
Longboat Observer
Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023
When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Tampa radio host spends a week on toy tower
This is the 11th year that Orlando Davis and Wild 94.1 climbed up to the Toy Tower to encourage their listeners to give to children in need.
Tampa Bay to Get Another Urban Air Adventure Park
Franchisees Greg Dunn and Thomas Garcia are currently working with the company’s real estate team to find a suitable location.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF officially names defensive coordinator
December 9, 2022 - After days of unconfirmed reports, new University of South Florida football coach Alex Golesh named Todd Orlando as the Bulls’ defensive coordinator Friday. Orlando has 18 years of experience overseeing defenses, including stops at the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and most recently, Florida Atlantic University. His FAU unit finished the 2021 season ranked 25th in turnovers with 21 and third in scoring with three defensive touchdowns. “Defensively, we’re going to be the most aggressive team in the country,” said Golesh during his introductory press conference.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
Clearwater's in the 'Danger Zone' when Kenny Loggins stages two-night concert
He's at Ruth Eckerd on Tuesday and Thursday.
thatssotampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa
Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
St. Pete's Salt Creek is now a ‘Waterway of Cultural and Environmental Importance’
The resolution can teach us about cleaning our waterways and (maybe) restoring civil discourse to political life.
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
St. Petersburg's Mixers at Old Key West Bar & Grill is for sale
The 3,420 square-foot space is listed for $649,000.
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
police1.com
Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?
Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
995qyk.com
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights
Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
Comments / 0