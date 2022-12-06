Originally Posted On: https://fencingstaples.com/how-to-prepare-your-fence-for-extreme-weather-conditions/. Prepare Your Fence whether you have a wooden, chain-link, vinyl, or other style of fence, you’ll need to care for it. This means that, regardless of the fence’s structural strength and integrity when you first put it up, it will eventually degrade—that is, unless you check on it periodically to make sure it’s still holding strong and doing its job.

2 DAYS AGO