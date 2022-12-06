The NCAA transfer portal opened yesterday, and Ray Davis and Mike Wright are already in it... and those are the only two Vanderbilt players of significance. 247 Sports shows ten Vanderbilt players in the portal; most of those were reserves, two were dismissed from the team, and there’s even one guy (Diego LaMonica) who hasn’t actually been on the team since 2020.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO