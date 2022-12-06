ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
anchorofgold.com

Anchor Drop, December 6, 2022: The transfer portal taketh

The NCAA transfer portal opened yesterday, and Ray Davis and Mike Wright are already in it... and those are the only two Vanderbilt players of significance. 247 Sports shows ten Vanderbilt players in the portal; most of those were reserves, two were dismissed from the team, and there’s even one guy (Diego LaMonica) who hasn’t actually been on the team since 2020.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

See Brittney Griner on flight back to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 DL London Merritt

Florida State offered Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy sophomore defensive lineman London Merritt on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive lineman mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive line coach Odell Haggins when sharing news of the offer. His sophomore highlights are below:. Merritt also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Boston...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
atozsports.com

Why Vols WR Jalin Hyatt’s new NIL deal could be good news for Tennessee

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has reportedly signed a new NIL deal with Hyatt Hotels. According to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, part of the NIL deal includes the Tennessee wide receiver gifting his teammates a hotel credit that’s equivalent to the team’s stay in Miami for the Orange Bowl.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy