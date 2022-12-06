ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game

Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick

This is the last Birdie column of the season, and the gridiron guru is getting emotional. “Look, I admit I’m glad another season is coming to an end so I can take some vacation time. … I need it,” Birdie said. “I am not used to working into December and picking state playoff games. Now, I get two state finals in a row? It must be close to Christmas. But all good things come to an end.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.

His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR NEW RIVER VALLEY ATHLETIC COMPLEX

Members of the River Valley School District broke ground on the long-awaited athletic complex Wednesday afternoon. Eight helmets and shovels were lined up on the field in front of the high school, and at 4 p.m., the countdown to the new home of the Panthers officially began. Superintendent Phillip Martell...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

CHMH Hosts Jackie Evancho; Joe Grushecky & Houserockers Play Club Cafe; Chris Higbee at Rivers Casino (Sat., 12/10/22)

1) Who knew there was a world-class voice talent living in the Pine-Richland area? Well, evidently, Jackie Evancho knew! She started out by entering talent contests, including St. Barnabas’ Kean Idol. Acting was also in Evancho’s early repertoire. She performed in Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s version of High School Musical in 2007. She cut an independent album, Prelude to a Dream, and what a prelude to a dream it was. Evancho posted videos of her performances to YouTube. She was turned down twice in auditions for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The third time was indeed the charm. The ladder to mega-stardom presented itself in 2010 after the nation heard her incredible classical song performances on “America’s Got Talent.” She came in second. Since then, she has recorded eight studio albums, all of which achieved success on the music charts, and is the youngest artist ever to achieve platinum sales status. She sang the national anthem at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Her latest release is 2019’s The Debut. On it she sings songs of Broadway’s new American songbook. She is also reportedly completing a tribute album of Joni Mitchell songs, Carousel of Time. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces Highmark First Night lineup

An ice maze is one of the highlights of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s New Year’s Eve celebration. It was announced last week that Richard Bubin, a master ice carver and founder of Ice Creations, will create an immersive wale-though maze of giant ice blocks five feet high for Highmark First Night. It will be specially designed and carved for the Backyard at 8th and Penn. An ice maze was first part of Highmark First Night eight years ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA

