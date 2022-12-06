Read full article on original website
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Bishop McDevitt punishes Aliquippa for mistakes in PIAA Class 4A title game
MECHANICSBURG — In the state football championships, against a quarterback with major-college talent and an opponent seeking redemption, there’s very little room for error. Aliquippa can attest. The Quips lost two fumbles, threw two interceptions and watched Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders convert their mistakes into touchdowns Thursday...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game
Alonzo Wade always has three words in the back of his mind, whether he is lining up wide for a pass route or posturing to make a play at outside linebacker. “Always be ready,” the Belle Vernon sophomore football player said. That mantra has rung true across the roster...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys high school basketball notebook: WCCA showcase Saturday
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will welcome 16 boys basketball teams for its annual showcase Saturday at Hempfield and Jeannette. There will be four games at each site, with corresponding times. The schedule for Hempfield: Derry vs. , noon; Burrell vs. Monessen, 1:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley vs. Hempfield, 3; Kiski...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick
This is the last Birdie column of the season, and the gridiron guru is getting emotional. “Look, I admit I’m glad another season is coming to an end so I can take some vacation time. … I need it,” Birdie said. “I am not used to working into December and picking state playoff games. Now, I get two state finals in a row? It must be close to Christmas. But all good things come to an end.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: WPIAL Basketball Recruiting Board Update – Dec. 2022
UPDATES (9) Penn Hills’ Daemarr Kelly committed to and signed with D1 Quinnipiac. This content is for PSN Die-Hard members only. You can sign-up for $3.99 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $38.00!
Pitt Offers Pair of Linemen Teammates from Florida
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Local Pitt Target Announces Commitment Date
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Begins Pursuit of Former Peters Township Star, Florida S Donovan McMillan
Pitt’s pursuit of one-time WPIAL targets has gotten off to a strong start this offseason, as former Pine-Richland star Phil Jurkovec decided to come home. And he might not be alone. It didn’t work out for Pitt the first time around as Peters Township star Donovan McMillon committed to...
beavercountyradio.com
The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.
His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
New eatery, Frankie's on 2nd, to open Saturday in Leechburg
A new eatery is opening in an old dining spot familiar to many Leechburg residents. Frankie’s on 2nd will have a soft opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, serving breakfast in what was formerly Pappy’s restaurant and, before that, Bonello’s. It is located at 81-83 Second St.
wccsradio.com
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR NEW RIVER VALLEY ATHLETIC COMPLEX
Members of the River Valley School District broke ground on the long-awaited athletic complex Wednesday afternoon. Eight helmets and shovels were lined up on the field in front of the high school, and at 4 p.m., the countdown to the new home of the Panthers officially began. Superintendent Phillip Martell...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
CHMH Hosts Jackie Evancho; Joe Grushecky & Houserockers Play Club Cafe; Chris Higbee at Rivers Casino (Sat., 12/10/22)
1) Who knew there was a world-class voice talent living in the Pine-Richland area? Well, evidently, Jackie Evancho knew! She started out by entering talent contests, including St. Barnabas’ Kean Idol. Acting was also in Evancho’s early repertoire. She performed in Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s version of High School Musical in 2007. She cut an independent album, Prelude to a Dream, and what a prelude to a dream it was. Evancho posted videos of her performances to YouTube. She was turned down twice in auditions for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The third time was indeed the charm. The ladder to mega-stardom presented itself in 2010 after the nation heard her incredible classical song performances on “America’s Got Talent.” She came in second. Since then, she has recorded eight studio albums, all of which achieved success on the music charts, and is the youngest artist ever to achieve platinum sales status. She sang the national anthem at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Her latest release is 2019’s The Debut. On it she sings songs of Broadway’s new American songbook. She is also reportedly completing a tribute album of Joni Mitchell songs, Carousel of Time. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. (R.H.)
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces Highmark First Night lineup
An ice maze is one of the highlights of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s New Year’s Eve celebration. It was announced last week that Richard Bubin, a master ice carver and founder of Ice Creations, will create an immersive wale-though maze of giant ice blocks five feet high for Highmark First Night. It will be specially designed and carved for the Backyard at 8th and Penn. An ice maze was first part of Highmark First Night eight years ago.
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
Though it may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of music, Pittsburgh has actually produced some pretty big names in the industry. From jazz and blues to rock and rap, Pittsburgh has a little bit of everything when it comes to musical talent.
