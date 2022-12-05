ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Almanac

No tax increase in Upper St. Clair

The township of Upper St. Clair again accomplished a balanced budget with no tax increase. On Dec. 5, the board of commissioners unanimously approved the 2023 budget, and for the 14th consecutive year, the budget keeps tax rates level. The real estate tax rate will remain at 3.83 mills and the earned income tax rate will remain at 0.80%.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces Highmark First Night lineup

An ice maze is one of the highlights of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s New Year’s Eve celebration. It was announced last week that Richard Bubin, a master ice carver and founder of Ice Creations, will create an immersive wale-though maze of giant ice blocks five feet high for Highmark First Night. It will be specially designed and carved for the Backyard at 8th and Penn. An ice maze was first part of Highmark First Night eight years ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rapport key to Mt. Lebanon wrestling success

Empathy makes the Mt. Lebanon wrestling team better. Just ask Marc Allemang. Through 15 years of coaching, he has learned young athletes need support in different ways whether they are state champions or seniors out for the sport for the first time. “Regardless of those scenarios, kids need to feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Chartiers Valley wrestling climbing new peaks

During 16 seasons as Chartiers Valley wrestling coach, Bill Evans has experienced plenty of peaks and valleys. In his first year at the helm, he was blessed with some of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the program. Success flowed. So did Evans’ ego. “I thought I invented wrestling,” he said.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Donations pour in for Bethel Park family who lost home to fire

Bethel Park residents have rallied around a family whose house was destroyed by a fire Dec. 5. Diane Jacobson and her father, Rick Jacobson, were not injured, but their dog Bella died as a result of the fire. The fire broke out at about 2:45 p.m. in the front of...
BETHEL PARK, PA

