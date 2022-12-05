An ice maze is one of the highlights of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s New Year’s Eve celebration. It was announced last week that Richard Bubin, a master ice carver and founder of Ice Creations, will create an immersive wale-though maze of giant ice blocks five feet high for Highmark First Night. It will be specially designed and carved for the Backyard at 8th and Penn. An ice maze was first part of Highmark First Night eight years ago.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO