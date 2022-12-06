Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania names the 2023 teacher of the year
HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – Each year the Pennsylvania Department of Education identifies and honors exemplary teaching and classroom practices across the commonwealth. Through the National Teacher of the Year Program, annually teachers are recognized as they inspire students, as they receive the respect and admiration of those around them, and play an active role in […]
Pittsburgh Public Schools students, staff to get free Penguins tickets through new mentoring program
The Pittsburgh Penguins are partnering with Pittsburgh Public Schools to provide free tickets to students, teachers and staff at elementary and middle schools to attend regular season home games. The PPS All-Stars initiative, announced Tuesday, is a new mentoring program that also includes career path development sessions for students. The...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 12-07-2022
Content Creation Specialist to support the agency’s Communications Division by delivering engaging rider-centric content that drives brand awareness and educates and converts the public into transit riders and advocates. A portfolio of work samples is required when applying. Please ensure a link to your portfolio is listed in your...
Pleas issued for blood donations as supply suffers holiday season shortage
Regular blood donor Kayani Hull had an extra incentive to roll up her sleeve for a donation drive last week at the University of Pittsburgh’s Greensburg campus. “I found out that B-type blood is pretty rare, and I have B blood,” said the Pitt-Greensburg sophomore from Verona. “It makes me want to donate more.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
cranberryeagle.com
Officials keeping eye on Route 228 intersection where Mars student was hit
Officials at Mars Area School District and the state Department of Transportation District 10 are working together to ensure students are safe at an intersection where a teenage student was recently struck by a vehicle. “We want to make sure everything is going to be as safe as possible for...
kidsburgh.org
6 Pittsburgh miniature train displays kids love at the holidays
The holidays bring so many beautiful sights. One favorite among many kids: Pittsburgh’s miniature train displays. Here are some wonderful ones you’ll want to see:. The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum Holiday Show. It’s the time all Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum volunteers wait for each year –...
Free Care Fund: UPMC Children's Hospital staff helps Lacqueeta stay positive during challenges of sickle cell disease
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Lacqueeta Oduogo has a holiday concert coming up at Mt. Lebanon Middle School."I've been playing orchestra since third grade, and I love it," said Lacquetta. "I play the violin." She embraces the challenges of learning this advanced music as it brings her a sense of accomplishment and joy. Lacqueeta knows all about challenges. She was born in Kenya, and at 9 months of age,...
Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
sopghreporter.com
'Brothers' Reddic and Cummings making history as co-captains/champions
One can tell right away that Steel City Yellow Jackets Co-Captains Tone Reddic, Sr. and Gilmore Cummings simply enjoy each other's company. When you talk with them, they laugh, pay attention to each other's thoughts, and have a knack to simply get out of each other's way when necessary. They...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Nibbles Jr.
Nibbles Jr. came to Animal Friends from a local organization after a large-scale rescue. She is a sweet and friendly girl who enjoys being brushed. Nibbles may be open to another rabbit sibling as long as proper introductions are made first, but she would prefer not to live with any dogs.
butlerradio.com
Initial Phase Of Rt. 228 Project Nearing Completion
After years of construction work, county officials say phase one of the Route 228 project in Cranberry Township is nearing the end. Butler County Director of Planning Mark Gordon says the work in between Commonwealth Drive and Haine School Road is just about complete. That now means Phase 2 of...
Pennsylvania Almanac
No tax increase in Upper St. Clair
The township of Upper St. Clair again accomplished a balanced budget with no tax increase. On Dec. 5, the board of commissioners unanimously approved the 2023 budget, and for the 14th consecutive year, the budget keeps tax rates level. The real estate tax rate will remain at 3.83 mills and the earned income tax rate will remain at 0.80%.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Chabad of the South Hills prepares for Chanukah
Chabad of the South Hills is currently accepting toy donations for children in need during Chanukah. The original deadline for donations was Dec. 14, but Batya Rosenblum, co-director of the synagogue, said that they will accept toys until Dec. 22. Donations can be dropped off at 1701 McFarland Road, Mt. Lebanon.
pghcitypaper.com
Why many seeking housing spend years without shelter
Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Fairy ‘Godmother’ Oversaw the Transformation of this Mount Washington Beauty
Sometimes a thorn in the side can become a rose — enhancing everything around it. Take for instance, the beauty that has grown from 404 Eureka St. When Godmother Properties took over the Mount Washington home in 2018, it appeared ready for foreclosure. The two-story home had white vinyl siding that had turned to gray and in front was a street-level garage with rickety wooden doors. Inside, the 110-year-old home’s former beauty had been lost to years of neglect.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
Free Care Fund: Parents say UPMC Children's Hospital staff made all the difference is baby Rosie's recovery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Amanda McQuillan and Adam Revetta are proud parents of two little boys, 3-year-old Ezra and 18-month-old Winston. So, when they found out bows and flowers would likely cover their latest addition, they were surprised. "Super surprised because after having two boys you just expect you'll have another," Adam said. "And whenever it was a girl, we both were shocked and taken back and very excited,"...
Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star
The Pitt Panthers are looking to bring another local star home.
Special election for state House seat in Pennsylvania attracts wide field of Dems and promises new voting procedures
The eight Democrats will be considered at a gathering of party committeepeople — who represent each voting precinct within the district — Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County Democratic Committee leaders will have more than a half-dozen candidates to choose from when they select a nominee to replace the late state Rep. Anthony DeLuca this weekend. And they will be using novel voting procedures to make the choice.
