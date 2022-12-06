ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

What’s next for Yankees after signing Aaron Judge to record contract

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees checked off the biggest box on their offseason list by re-signing Aaron Judge to a mammoth nine-year, $360 million contract, pending a physical. But that doesn’t mean their work is done. They continue to look to upgrade their starting rotation, add a left fielder and bullpen arms. Here’s a look at what they could do next as the Winter Meetings conclude: More outfield help Having Judge back in right field — and in the lineup — is the most important part of the offseason for the Yankees, but they still have a gaping hole in left field. Aaron Hicks...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
QUEENS, NY
Vibe

Aaron Judge Staying With New York Yankees, Signs 9-Year, $360M Deal

Aaron Judge will remain a member of the New York Yankees, much to the relief of their fans, who had to witness yet another disappointing playoff series loss to the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year, $360 million deal on Wednesday (Dec. 7), MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi has reported. Aaron Judge’s playing future was a major topic of conversation during the 2022 MLB season when the All-Star outfielder and the legendary franchise could not reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to Opening Day. General Manager Brian Cashman revealed that the Bronx Bombers’ final offer was seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Business Journal

Steinbrenner, Yankees avoid blowback by re-signing Aaron Judge

The Yankees signed RF Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360M deal as the team “finally behaved like we expect the Yankees to in these desperate situations: Do whatever it takes to get what they want,” according to David Lennon of NEWSDAY. Judge’s free agency “was a desperate spot for the Yankees.” The Yankees “needed Judge, maybe to a degree we haven’t seen in the Bronx in recent memory.” Lennon: “There was no replacement for Judge. No Plan B for this offseason.” It was “either pony up to deliver Judge back to a restless, anxious fan base or deal with the unprecedented fallout.” No one “seemed to understand that better" than Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner (NEWSDAY, 12/7). In N.Y., Mike Lupica wrote Judge stays “because the Yankees simply could not afford to let him go, not at a time when they have gone 13 years without winning a World Series or even playing in one despite all of the money" that Steinbrenner has spent (N.Y. DAILY NEWS, 12/7).

