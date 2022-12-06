The Yankees signed RF Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360M deal as the team “finally behaved like we expect the Yankees to in these desperate situations: Do whatever it takes to get what they want,” according to David Lennon of NEWSDAY. Judge’s free agency “was a desperate spot for the Yankees.” The Yankees “needed Judge, maybe to a degree we haven’t seen in the Bronx in recent memory.” Lennon: “There was no replacement for Judge. No Plan B for this offseason.” It was “either pony up to deliver Judge back to a restless, anxious fan base or deal with the unprecedented fallout.” No one “seemed to understand that better" than Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner (NEWSDAY, 12/7). In N.Y., Mike Lupica wrote Judge stays “because the Yankees simply could not afford to let him go, not at a time when they have gone 13 years without winning a World Series or even playing in one despite all of the money" that Steinbrenner has spent (N.Y. DAILY NEWS, 12/7).

1 DAY AGO