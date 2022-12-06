Read full article on original website
Brian Cashman’s Aaron Judge updates show how big of a mistake Yankees’ extension was
The day after the Winter Meetings began, the New York Yankees, clueless as always, announced a contract extension for general manager Brian Cashman. It was something fans always knew was coming … but yet again the timing couldn’t be more disheartening. Yankees fans are waiting for any news...
Padres came in with higher Aaron Judge offer before Yankees decision came down to 'last minute': Report
According to multiple reports, the Padres got in on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, which ended with a last minute trip to the Winter Meetings and a late Yankees push.
Brian Cashman: Yankees having 'exploratory trade talks,' but Aaron Judge remains top objective
Brian Cashman says the Yankees are having “exploratory trade talks” and talking with free agents, but the top objective is still to sign Aaron Judge.
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
David Samson says Yankees ‘didn’t get better’ with Judge signing: ‘No one in the industry thinks this is a reasonable deal’
Former Marlins executive David Samson doesn’t think the Yankees got better by signing All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360-million contract, arguing “no one in the industry thinks this is a reasonable deal.”
Aaron Judge admits being 'upset' with Yankees after failed contract details leaked before 2022 season
MLB's top free agent, Aaron Judge, admitted in a recent interview that he was "a little upset" with the Yankees for leaking details of their failed contract talks before 2022 season.
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
Yankees Tease More Moves After Re-Signing Aaron Judge: 'We're on the Clock'
Brian Cashman alluded to more moves in the near future while speaking at the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, shortly after Judge re-signed with New York
Brian Cashman: Hal Steinbrenner was 'the Mariano Rivera' of closing out Aaron Judge deal
Brian Cashman told reporters on Wednesday that Hal Steinbrenner was “the Mariano Rivera” of closing out a deal with Aaron Judge on Tuesday night.
Buster Olney crushed for bizarre framing of Yankees re-signing Aaron Judge
The longtime ESPN MLB insider came under criticism after he referred to the reigning AL MVP’s new nine-year, $360 million contract as a “total surrender” by the Yankees.
What’s next for Yankees after signing Aaron Judge to record contract
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees checked off the biggest box on their offseason list by re-signing Aaron Judge to a mammoth nine-year, $360 million contract, pending a physical. But that doesn’t mean their work is done. They continue to look to upgrade their starting rotation, add a left fielder and bullpen arms. Here’s a look at what they could do next as the Winter Meetings conclude: More outfield help Having Judge back in right field — and in the lineup — is the most important part of the offseason for the Yankees, but they still have a gaping hole in left field. Aaron Hicks...
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Aaron Judge contract finalized thanks to last minute phone call from Hal Steinbrenner: Report
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Yankees were able to secure a deal for Aaron Judge after a late phone call from Hal Steinbrenner to Judge.
Buster Olney: Yankees 'Completely Surrendered' to Aaron Judge
Buster Olney on the Aaron Judge deal.
Brian Cashman: Yankees have made 'a number of offers' to Aaron Judge
Brian Cashman said at the Winter Meetings on Monday that the Yankees have made “a number of offers” to Aaron Judge, and Judge’s camp has made counteroffers.
Mets pluck RHP Zach Greene from Yankees in Rule 5 Draft, Yanks also lose Wilking Rodriguez
Greene, 26, was an eighth-round pick out of South Alabama in 2019, and he had a 3.42 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season. The Yankees also lost RHP Wilking Rodriguez to the Cardinals.
Mets take ex-Red Sox, Orioles 2B Jonathan Arauz in minor-league Rule 5 Draft
Arauz, 24, has played 68 MLB games with the Red Sox and Orioles over the last three seasons. The Mets will be his fifth organization after he hit .132 in 15 MLB games and .197 in 38 games in the Minors.
Aaron Judge Staying With New York Yankees, Signs 9-Year, $360M Deal
Aaron Judge will remain a member of the New York Yankees, much to the relief of their fans, who had to witness yet another disappointing playoff series loss to the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year, $360 million deal on Wednesday (Dec. 7), MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi has reported. Aaron Judge’s playing future was a major topic of conversation during the 2022 MLB season when the All-Star outfielder and the legendary franchise could not reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to Opening Day. General Manager Brian Cashman revealed that the Bronx Bombers’ final offer was seven...
Steinbrenner, Yankees avoid blowback by re-signing Aaron Judge
The Yankees signed RF Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360M deal as the team “finally behaved like we expect the Yankees to in these desperate situations: Do whatever it takes to get what they want,” according to David Lennon of NEWSDAY. Judge’s free agency “was a desperate spot for the Yankees.” The Yankees “needed Judge, maybe to a degree we haven’t seen in the Bronx in recent memory.” Lennon: “There was no replacement for Judge. No Plan B for this offseason.” It was “either pony up to deliver Judge back to a restless, anxious fan base or deal with the unprecedented fallout.” No one “seemed to understand that better" than Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner (NEWSDAY, 12/7). In N.Y., Mike Lupica wrote Judge stays “because the Yankees simply could not afford to let him go, not at a time when they have gone 13 years without winning a World Series or even playing in one despite all of the money" that Steinbrenner has spent (N.Y. DAILY NEWS, 12/7).
Tiki: 'A little tone deaf' by Yankees to announce Brian Cashman deal before Aaron Judge solution
Tiki Barber says the Yankees announcing Brian Cashman’s new contract before Aaron Judge has been secured to return was “a little tone deaf.”
