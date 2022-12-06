ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

LifePlus holds groundbreaking on Batesville addition

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - LifePlus International, a leader in holistic well-being products, broke ground on Friday on the first of four new buildings at its Batesville manufacturing facility. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 new jobs in Independence County. Multiple state...
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas

A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
Rural Arkansas schools outgrowing larger districts

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) show that many smaller schools in northwest Arkansas are growing faster than some larger schools. The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts raise concerns about having enough space for new kids and the staff to teach...
Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears for the first time ever

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Game and Fish has announced that for the first time in modern history, hunters in the state will be able to legally hunt and harvest black bears. AGFC said the regions in Arkansas where it will be legal are the Gulf Coastal Plan and portions of the Delta in southern Arkansas. The season will be from Dec. 10-16 but may close earlier if the quota is reached.
What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?

As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
Cozy Winter Reads by Arkansas Authors

Winter is here. Our fireplaces are roasting, hot cider is brewing, and you might already have a blanket on your lap. With a couple of early rounds of snow in November in northwest Arkansas, we are already in the mood to hide away in a quiet, cozy cabin snuggled up with a book, and a few Arkansas authors might just have the perfect cozy winter read. So, forget your to-do list; it’s time to get lost in a new adventure.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?

The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
Lifeplus breaks ground on new facility in Batesville with plans to add 150 jobs, $24 million investment

Featured image (from left): Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Rep. Rick Crawford, Lifeplus international owner Robert Christian, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, Arkansas Attorney General and Lt. Governor-elect Leslie Rutledge, and Lifeplus General Counsel Scott Lancaster at today’s Lifeplus International expansion groundbreaking in Batesville. Lifeplus International, a world...
Arkansas receives $5.8 million to help deploy high-speed internet

Arkansas is receiving over $5.8 million in funds to help deploy high-speed internet service throughout the state. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said in a news release on Thursday that Arkansas received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the government’s Internet for All initiative.
