Kait 8
LifePlus holds groundbreaking on Batesville addition
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - LifePlus International, a leader in holistic well-being products, broke ground on Friday on the first of four new buildings at its Batesville manufacturing facility. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest $24 million and create 150 new jobs in Independence County. Multiple state...
KATV
First time in 'modern history'; black bear hunting season hunting opens in Arkansas Sat.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in "modern history," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas beginning Saturday. Officials said they are excited...
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
neareport.com
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
KYTV
Rural Arkansas schools outgrowing larger districts
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) show that many smaller schools in northwest Arkansas are growing faster than some larger schools. The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts raise concerns about having enough space for new kids and the staff to teach...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Arkansas: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Arkansas: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Arkansas is home to a sizable deer population. Hunting in Arkansas isn’t difficult. However, there are some regulations and requirements you have to keep in mind. You cannot just wander into the woods and shoot a deer.
Conway grinch repeatedly snipping Christmas lights on woman’s home
You better watch out. You better not cry, but a Grinch is attempting to steal Christmas in Conway. The lights on a mother's downtown home have been cut clean through the power cords twice in one week.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears for the first time ever
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Game and Fish has announced that for the first time in modern history, hunters in the state will be able to legally hunt and harvest black bears. AGFC said the regions in Arkansas where it will be legal are the Gulf Coastal Plan and portions of the Delta in southern Arkansas. The season will be from Dec. 10-16 but may close earlier if the quota is reached.
KATV
Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign receives grant in time for the holidays
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance received a grant for their No Kid Hungry campaign just in time for the holidays. The Arkansas No Kid Hungry campaign works to ensure that no child in the state goes without food, even during school breaks. The Arkansas Hunger...
What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?
As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
onlyinark.com
Cozy Winter Reads by Arkansas Authors
Winter is here. Our fireplaces are roasting, hot cider is brewing, and you might already have a blanket on your lap. With a couple of early rounds of snow in November in northwest Arkansas, we are already in the mood to hide away in a quiet, cozy cabin snuggled up with a book, and a few Arkansas authors might just have the perfect cozy winter read. So, forget your to-do list; it’s time to get lost in a new adventure.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
talkbusiness.net
Huneycutt Farms of Arkadelphia named 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year
Huneycutt Farms of Arkadelphia (Clark County) was named Thursday (Dec. 8) as the 2022 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The honor was announced at an Arkansas Farm Bureau luncheon in Little Rock honoring the county and district Farm Families of the Year. Brothers Ted and Steve Huneycutt have been...
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
whiterivernow.com
Lifeplus breaks ground on new facility in Batesville with plans to add 150 jobs, $24 million investment
Featured image (from left): Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Rep. Rick Crawford, Lifeplus international owner Robert Christian, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, Arkansas Attorney General and Lt. Governor-elect Leslie Rutledge, and Lifeplus General Counsel Scott Lancaster at today’s Lifeplus International expansion groundbreaking in Batesville. Lifeplus International, a world...
BREAKING: East Texas May See a Tornado Outbreak on Tuesday
There is something that you don't see very often in the latest long-range forecast from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma...and it's not a good thing. Take a look at this forecast map for Tuesday, December 13. The brown shaded patch represents an area where there is a 30% chance...
whiterivernow.com
Arkansas receives $5.8 million to help deploy high-speed internet
Arkansas is receiving over $5.8 million in funds to help deploy high-speed internet service throughout the state. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said in a news release on Thursday that Arkansas received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet service networks and developing digital skills training programs under the government’s Internet for All initiative.
