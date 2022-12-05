Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
Eagles Fall at Illinois State, 87-81
NORMAL, Ill. (EMUEagles.com) – Four different players scored in double figures with Tyson Acuff (Detroit, Mich.-Cass Tech-Duquesne) leading the way with a team-best 14 points as the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team fought back from a halftime deficit before eventually falling at Illinois State University, 87-81, in Normal, Ill., Dec. 7. Eastern (2-8) also saw Legend Geeter (River Rouge, Mich.-River Rouge-Providence), Orlando Lovejoy (Detroit, Mich.-Summit Academy North), and Noah Farrakhan (Hillside, N.J.-The Patrick School-East Carolina) score for 10-or-more to build back from a six-point deficit before the Redbirds (4-6) closed the game on an 11-2 run.
emueagles.com
Eagles Prepare for GVSU Holiday Open
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University track and field programs will compete as a full team for the first time this season at the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open, Dec. 9, in Allendale, Mich. The meet is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start at GVSU's Kelly Family Sports Center, and can be streamed live with a subscription on FloTrack.
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois stuns No. 2 Texas in OT in instant classic
NEW YORK — An instant classic in the Jimmy V Classic. A near 9-minute scoring drought. A questionable goaltending call. A timeout before a 3-pointer. A freshman at the charity stripe with the game on the line. No. 17 Illinois overcame it all Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden...
thechampaignroom.com
The best tweets from Illinois’ shocking win
In case you missed it, Illinois somehow pulled off an incredible win Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, as the Illini ended No. 2 Texas’ undefeated season. And it’s safe to say Twitter loved it. Here’s the best reactions from the win.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Tuesday - December 6, 2022
(25 News Now) - Tuesday night brought a loaded slate of high school hoops action, and the headliner was a Mid-Illini rivalry matchup. Class 3A No. 4 Metamora went on the road and dominated arch rival Washington 62-25 in their Mid-Illini opener. Over in the Big 12, Peoria Richwoods picked up a 50-33 road win over city rival Peoria Manual. In a terrific Big 12, Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria High held off Morton 54-52 for a big victory. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Eureka topped Lexington 61-56 for a big HOI win. Elsewhere in small schools hoops, Bloomington Central Catholic continued their hot start to the season with a 75-56 win over Athens while Normal U-High did the same with a 45-42 Central State 8 victory against Decatur Eisenhower.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where’s the cold and snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Let me preface this article by apologizing for not having my traditional winter weather outlook this year. We’re short staffed and I simply don’t have enough time in my day to do my daily tasks and sit down and take the deep dive required for me to get my outlook done. That said, there are a lot of things I know and have off the top of my head that can give you some insight as to what may be coming our way.
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
starvedrock.media
Lostant Officials On Coyote Watch
A message went up on the village of Lostant's official Facebook page Monday evening saying they took several reports of coyotes in town. The post goes on to ask folks in Lostant to use caution with children walking to school and with pets. Village officials shared their concerns with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office.
wglt.org
ISU student hopes new DNA technology brings closure to 1975 murder of Carol Rofstad
That's one of many unanswered questions surrounding the 1975 death of the Illinois State University student — and it's also the name of a new Facebook group that a current ISU senior is leveraging to revive interest in the nearly 50-year-old cold case. Nicole Roach is a senior psychology...
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois lawmaker will step down before next General Assembly
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A longtime Central Illinois state legislator has announced he will be stepping down in favor of family and personal commitments once his current term is over. The announcement came on Monday from Bloomington Republican State Senator Jason Barickman. He’s served in the Illinois General Assembly for...
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Road closure in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– The 2000 block of Peoria has been shut down for an incident by the Peoria Fire Department.
25newsnow.com
‘George’ takes to the big screen highlighting life of Peoria shoeshiner
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tuesday marks 76 years of a Peoria man shining shoes in the river city, and it also marks the premiere of his biography. It played on the big screen at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, which doesn’t sit far from the building George Manias could be found at for decades in downtown.
wmay.com
Shakeup At Pontiac Correctional Center Follows Hazing Investigation
Multiple officials at the Pontiac Correctional Center have resigned or been fired in the aftermath of an investigation into allegations of hazing and harassment directed toward a prison employee. The complaint and the fallout from it came to light this week with the release of a report from the Illinois...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
