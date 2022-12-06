Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
Door County Pulse
Beacon Merger Creates Boat House of Door County
Deal keeps business local, increases brands, employment. A collegial relationship in a business-owners group evolved into a friendship and then a partnership that will help a Door County dealership expand its presence and employment. Beacon Marine this fall merged with The Boat House, a boat sales and service company with...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices
One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
Neenah common council strikes down Shattuck property development
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-In a 5-4 vote Wednesday night, Neenah city council members voted against a controversial development project that would have brought mixed-used housing to the Shattuck Middle School property. This comes after opponents of the project had submitted a last-minute petition that forced city council to need a super majority (75 percent) to move […]
doorcounty.net
Al Johnson’s Butik and Skal Annual Christmas Sale
Sister Bay, Wis. (December 8, 2022) – While out Christmas shopping, be sure to stop at Al Johnson’s Butik and, next door, at Skal, where nearly everything in both shops is 25% off!. The 25% off is offered storewide, with some exclusions including food, beverages, books, candelabras and...
Door County Pulse
Hearing Set to Consider Rezoning Behind Starbucks
A public hearing has been set for Dec. 21 before Sturgeon Bay’s Plan Commission to consider rezoning the area where a house is located behind a three-unit commercial building being constructed at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue (County S). Community Development Director Marty Olejniczak informed...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
wearegreenbay.com
Gillett School District to cancel classes on Friday due to staffing shortages and illness
GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Gillett School District has announced that they will cancel classes on Friday due to staffing shortages and an illness going around. According to a Facebook post, due to the illnesses and staffing issues because of the illness, there will be no school or after-school activities or practices on Friday.
wearegreenbay.com
Mihm’s Charcoal Grill set to open under new management with no plans for change
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After closing its doors just six months ago, a historic Menasha restaurant will be opening once again. Ryan Bergner and Amber Hamilton are engaged and recently became owners of Mihm’s Charcoal Grill. Bergner grew up in Menasha, and he says that Mihm’s was a...
Green Bay school district preparing for 'significant fiscal cliff'
(The Center Square) – The Green Bay Area Public School District is preparing for a "significant fiscal cliff" for the 2024-25 school year once federal emergency funding for COVID-19 dries up. Like school districts across the U.S., federal emergency funds have allowed districts to realize an increase in funding...
hometownbroadcasting.com
12/6/22 Hometown Broadcasting New Tuesday
In addition to the ten people charged for a $1 million methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring in Fond du Lac County, others could be charged. Three of the original ten are still at large and information about them is available on the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says 280 grams of fentanyl seized during the execution of search warrants is enough to kill everyone in the county and then some. The investigation involved local, state and federal agencies but Waldschmidt says original groundwork was done by a Sheriff’s deputy and Fond du Lac Police Officer. It is the third large drug conspiracy ring taken down in Fond du Lac County in recent years.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
seehafernews.com
All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices
Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
WBAY Green Bay
Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school
Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters rescue dog from Peshtigo River
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Peshtigo River. Town and city firefighters worked together Monday morning to save the pup named Calvin. At about 10:11 a.m., a Peshtigo Police Office responded to the scene at Splake Ct. She saw a dog...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market
(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere
For a customer of Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, a $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays.
