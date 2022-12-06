In addition to the ten people charged for a $1 million methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring in Fond du Lac County, others could be charged. Three of the original ten are still at large and information about them is available on the Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says 280 grams of fentanyl seized during the execution of search warrants is enough to kill everyone in the county and then some. The investigation involved local, state and federal agencies but Waldschmidt says original groundwork was done by a Sheriff’s deputy and Fond du Lac Police Officer. It is the third large drug conspiracy ring taken down in Fond du Lac County in recent years.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO