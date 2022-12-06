ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Odell Beckham’s driver: He’s not signing with the Cowboys

Move over “f–king” Adam Schefter. Daniel Chalet — a.k.a. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, according to his Instagram bio. On that social media platform Wednesday night, Chalet dropped what could be an NFL news bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys. “You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native, said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Saquon Barkley Update

The New York Giants received some troubling news on Thursday afternoon about their star player. Running back Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report this afternoon. According to the injury report, Barkley is dealing with a neck injury - which wasn't noted earlier this week. It's unclear if the...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Giants' Saquon Barkley (neck) limited on Thursday

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information, it's possible this is just some mid-week maintenance for Barkley. Keep an eye on his practice participation tomorrow.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Odell Beckham Report

Odell Beckham Jr. may have to wait until 2023 before he returns to the football field. According to ESPN reporter Ed Werder, the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham's availability for the rest of the 2022 season. He apparently has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January. The...
ClutchPoints

Giants RB Saquon Barkley pops up on Week 14 injury report ahead of Eagles clash

The NFC East division race is getting tight ahead of Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. As of this writing, three of the four division teams are in playoff spots, with the Washington Commanders on the outside looking in with the eighth spot in the NFC at 7-5-1. The end of the year will be vitally important, particularly for the New York Giants. Currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture, the 7-4-1 Giants will need to finish the year strong to hold their ground, and Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against their division rival Philadelphia Eagles will be a big test. To secure the victory, the health of a key offensive contributor will be paramount. Running back Saquon Barkley practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday due to a neck injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy