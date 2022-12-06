Read full article on original website
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
Odell Beckham’s driver: He’s not signing with the Cowboys
Move over “f–king” Adam Schefter. Daniel Chalet — a.k.a. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, according to his Instagram bio. On that social media platform Wednesday night, Chalet dropped what could be an NFL news bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys. “You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native, said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Saquon Barkley Update
The New York Giants received some troubling news on Thursday afternoon about their star player. Running back Saquon Barkley was added to the injury report this afternoon. According to the injury report, Barkley is dealing with a neck injury - which wasn't noted earlier this week. It's unclear if the...
numberfire.com
Giants' Saquon Barkley (neck) limited on Thursday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley was added to the injury report with a neck issue on Thursday and logged a limited practice. Friday's practice report will provide more information, it's possible this is just some mid-week maintenance for Barkley. Keep an eye on his practice participation tomorrow.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Odell Beckham Report
Odell Beckham Jr. may have to wait until 2023 before he returns to the football field. According to ESPN reporter Ed Werder, the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham's availability for the rest of the 2022 season. He apparently has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January. The...
CBS Sports
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award 2022: Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley among 32 nominees
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year Tuesday, which represent the best of the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact. All 32 nominees for each team's Man of the Year are eligible for the national award -- which will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Super Bowl week.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley pops up on Week 14 injury report ahead of Eagles clash
The NFC East division race is getting tight ahead of Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. As of this writing, three of the four division teams are in playoff spots, with the Washington Commanders on the outside looking in with the eighth spot in the NFC at 7-5-1. The end of the year will be vitally important, particularly for the New York Giants. Currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture, the 7-4-1 Giants will need to finish the year strong to hold their ground, and Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against their division rival Philadelphia Eagles will be a big test. To secure the victory, the health of a key offensive contributor will be paramount. Running back Saquon Barkley practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday due to a neck injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Yardbarker
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'An Imperfect On-Field Being,' Says NFL Analyst
You may have heard that Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke isn't a perfect specimen. He's not the tallest, doesn't have the strongest arm, and isn't the most accurate quarterback in the league. But he has a ton of what can't be measured: Heart. And that's worth something. It isn't worth...
Baker Mayfield, drafted over Bills' Josh Allen, now on third team
The Buffalo Bills continue to make other teams look silly with their selection of quarterback Josh Allen at the 2018 NFL draft. Once again, the reasoning involves Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, the first-overall selection in the same draft as Allen, was let go by a second team in his career. On...
