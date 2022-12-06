The NFC East division race is getting tight ahead of Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. As of this writing, three of the four division teams are in playoff spots, with the Washington Commanders on the outside looking in with the eighth spot in the NFC at 7-5-1. The end of the year will be vitally important, particularly for the New York Giants. Currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture, the 7-4-1 Giants will need to finish the year strong to hold their ground, and Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against their division rival Philadelphia Eagles will be a big test. To secure the victory, the health of a key offensive contributor will be paramount. Running back Saquon Barkley practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday due to a neck injury, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

