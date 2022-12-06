ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City

“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Awake watching waves breaking at beachfront beauty near land’s end

OCEAN CITY — Which home on the island comes with a private beach? The one at 5601 Central Ave., where it feels like summer all year long at this oceanfront oasis. The 2,062-square-foot first-floor condominium was designed to take advantage of its beachfront location, with multiple windows overlooking the ocean from the great room and primary bedroom — making the home one of the few on the island where it’s possible to see the sea from bed.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
acprimetime.com

Steve Young. Online Influencer. Black and Proud.

Brother Steve Young is the Atlantic City region’s most prominent social activist. Steve Young is Black and proud. The man behind the ‘Expressway 7’. Shutting down the streets of AC. His theme song of the same name, is from James Brown. Johnny Ex of Ducktown Tavern has...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.

One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
jerseybites.com

Philly’s Beloved Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill

Foodiehall in Cherry Hill, NJ, adds the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak heavyweight Geno’s Steaks to its lineup. Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s. They’re made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. This month, South Jersey got in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opened inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Admission Buttons on Sale for First Night Ocean City

Come celebrate a family-friendly New Year’s Eve in Ocean City. First Night offers more than 70 opportunities to catch 30 different shows and activities at 21 venues throughout town. You will find alcohol-free entertainment that satisfies every age group. All-inclusive admission buttons are on sale now. One price ($20)...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ

