Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
shorelocalnews.com
Cardinal Restaurant to replace Bourre in Atlantic City
“I love cooking,” states Chef Michael Brennan, “but I want to provide a hospitality experience. I want people to walk into our restaurant and understand what we are doing here, then leave and feel like they’re part of our family.”. The restaurant Chef Brennan speaks about is...
All the Christmas Bars to Visit in Atlantic City, NJ This Holiday Season
What makes the holiday season extra festive? How about a visit to one of these Christmas-themed bars in Atlantic City!. One of our favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to many of the casinos and bars in A.C., and they're wildly popular. Whenever we see a new one pop up, we've gotta tell you about it!
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
Will Small .17 Percent Become A Big Number At Atlantic City BOE?
17 percent is a tiny fraction of one percentage point. Something that is this small, rarely has a major impact on any issue. But, this is Atlantic City that we’re talking about. This tiny fraction, which represents just 17 percent of the number 1, could leave Ventnor City, Margate...
Upscale Steak and Seafood Brand, Eddie V’s, Joins Cherry Hills Mall Next Spring
This will be the company’s second outpost in New Jersey, while the nearest is in Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia.
Great Video Shows Construction Progress of Atlantic City Indoor Water Park
For years we've heard promises about an indoor water park to be built in Atlantic City. In terms of promises it was right up there with the promise of the Atlantic City Monorail or that Inverted-or-Whatever Roller Coaster-thing. But wait!. There now seems to be something actually happening with the...
ocnjsentinel.com
Awake watching waves breaking at beachfront beauty near land’s end
OCEAN CITY — Which home on the island comes with a private beach? The one at 5601 Central Ave., where it feels like summer all year long at this oceanfront oasis. The 2,062-square-foot first-floor condominium was designed to take advantage of its beachfront location, with multiple windows overlooking the ocean from the great room and primary bedroom — making the home one of the few on the island where it’s possible to see the sea from bed.
Great Places in The Atlantic City Area to Grab Some Mexican Food for Lunch
When I first relocated to South Jersey in the 1990s I asked a few co-workers where I could grab some great Mexican food. They answered in unison, "Chi-Chi's!" I thought the answer was funny, yet wildly inaccurate. Looking back, maybe it was more accurate than I thought. The food served...
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ
This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
Atlantic City Businessman Buys Heaters For Residents Left In the Cold
Ducktown Tavern owner John Exadaktilos is living proof that you don’t have to possess an elected title to take effective action and make a meaningful difference. The Atlantic City Marty Small administration has known for many months that residents at the Stanley S. Holmes Village Apartments have not had working heat in their homes.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
acprimetime.com
Steve Young. Online Influencer. Black and Proud.
Brother Steve Young is the Atlantic City region’s most prominent social activist. Steve Young is Black and proud. The man behind the ‘Expressway 7’. Shutting down the streets of AC. His theme song of the same name, is from James Brown. Johnny Ex of Ducktown Tavern has...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.
One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
jerseybites.com
Philly’s Beloved Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill
Foodiehall in Cherry Hill, NJ, adds the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak heavyweight Geno’s Steaks to its lineup. Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24-hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s. They’re made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. This month, South Jersey got in on the action, as Geno’s Steaks opened inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
ocnjdaily.com
Admission Buttons on Sale for First Night Ocean City
Come celebrate a family-friendly New Year’s Eve in Ocean City. First Night offers more than 70 opportunities to catch 30 different shows and activities at 21 venues throughout town. You will find alcohol-free entertainment that satisfies every age group. All-inclusive admission buttons are on sale now. One price ($20)...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
New Jersey zoo needs your help naming 2 new toco toucans
The newest additions to arrive at the Cape May County Zoo are in need of names!
Comments / 0