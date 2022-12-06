Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role
Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Namor’s MCU arrival was ‘revealed’ in Avengers: Endgame scene
A seemingly disposable line from Avengers: Endgame spoiled the arrival of Black Panther 2’s villain, it has emerged.Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).The character, the king of an underwater city named Talokan, serves as the film’s primary antagonist, which may not come as a surprise if you detected a certain interaction in the 2019 Avengers film.The dialogue arrived early on in the film, around the 26-minute mark, during a scene in which those who survived Thanos’s destructive finger-snap discuss what is happening in their...
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
comicon.com
Preview: Scott Snyder And Francis Manapul Reunite On ‘Nocterra Special: Val’
“DARK VAL” – In this special one-shot featuring awesome art by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Clear Justice League) Val reflects on her hard and sometimes merciless past in the wake of the shocking events at the conclusion of “Pedal to the Metal.”. But when an unlikely ally reveals a...
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
comicon.com
War Is Coming For Frank: Previewing ‘Punisher’ #8
“Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But the God of War has other ideas. And now Ares is coming for the Punisher, with an army of heavily armed Apostles at his back, looking to turn Frank back into his old self by murdering his family all over again.”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Variants’ #5 Final Issue
“In this heart-stopping conclusion, Jessica discovers who is actually BEHIND the appearance of the VARIANTS who have been ruining her life…but it may be too late to stop them from destroying the Multiverse!”. The Variants #5 is out Wednesday 7th December from Marvel.
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Earthdivers’ #3 Takes A Strange Turn
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Earthdivers #3, out tomorrow from writer Stephen Graham Jones, artist Davide Gianfelice, colorist Joana Lafuente, and letterer Steve Wands. ‘The Indigenous chrononauts’ plot to sabotage the mission to the so-called New World takes a strange turn. Reeling from disaster, the Niña’s crew places...
comicon.com
Everyone’s Fighting It Out For Johnny Blaze In ‘Ghost Rider’ #9 Preview
“THE CREATURE KNOWN AS EXHAUST! Johnny Blaze has finally been exorcized of his demonic tumor, but it lives on as something new and sentient, a dark mirror of both him and his bike…a creature known as EXHAUST. As Johnny and Talia Warroad head toward Chicago—a city known for the blood of its slaughterhouses, a city they believe is central to the Shadow Country conspiracy—they’ll be pursued by Exhaust and the dark forces he manifests.”
The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
comicon.com
A House Of Mystery And Others Spooky Surprises: Reviewing ‘Canary’ #4
Scott Snyder and Dan Panosian’s ‘Canary’ #4 builds on the tension of previous issues by injecting even more supernatural mystery of the supernatural persuasion into this Western tale. Cowboys and creepiness in equal measure, with an abandoned, yet grandiose house, full of secrets too! American Gothic has never looked so good.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
comicon.com
The Bell Rings For The Final Round: Previewing ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #7 Series’ Finale
“MINISERIES FINALE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, INTRODUCING THE FINAL ISSUE OF THIS SERIES!!! Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face the ultimate challenge on their path to resurrecting Lona’s mother! Will they be successful?”. Do A Powerbomb #7 is out now from Image Comics.
comicon.com
The Magic Of Forgiveness: Reviewing ‘Strange Academy: Finals’ #2
‘Strange Academy: Finals’ keeps doing what the series does best, hitting deep emotional moments with these magical characters who feel like they’ve been part of the Marvel Universe forever. This is a series that continuously improves and entrenches itself deeper and deeper into both the magical and non-magical side of Marvel, a series that any Marvel or comic book fan should be checking out.
How Steve Rogers can appear in Avengers: Secret Wars – and why Marvel should do it
Marvel’s course for the Multiverse Saga is no longer fan speculation. We know we’re heading toward two massive Avengers adventures, including The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Set one year apart, the two films should deliver an epic conclusion to this story. And some rumors suggest Marvel will bring back various Avengers for Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).
comicon.com
New Look At ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #1 From Mark Millar And Jorge Jiménez
Mark Millar’s newsletter is the gift that just keeps in giving, with his latest one giving fans another preview for the forthcoming Nemesis: Reloaded #1, with art by Jorge Jiménez. And arguably, it’s the best look we’ve had yet. But, don’t take my word for it, take a look yourself below:
comicon.com
The General Taken Down In ‘Tiger Division’ #2 Preview
“WHO STOLE THE PSYLOT GEM? As Tiger Division gets closer to uncovering the mystery, the danger grows. Meanwhile, something from Taegukgi’s past continues to haunt him. Can Tae reconcile with his ghosts, or will his secrets tear the team apart?”. Tiger Division #2 is out Wednesday 7th December from...
comicon.com
Thor Seeks Out The Mad Titan In ‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 Preview
Written by: J. Michael Straczynski, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Torunn Grønbekk. Thanos is missing, presumed dead after the chilling events of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić’s ETERNALS. But Thor has seen a vision of his return. And it is enough to make even a God fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos’ past…and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe’s dark future.
Comments / 0