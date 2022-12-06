Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Mark Millar Announces ‘The Ambassadors’ With Frank Quitely, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel And More
The Hollywood Reporter today broke the news of Mark Millar’s newest comic book project, The Ambassadors, which will be published by Image Comics, with the first issue coming out in March, 2023. Artists involved with this new comic include Frank Quitely, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel, Matteo Scalera, Matteo Buffagni and Karl Kerschl. Each will illustrate one issue, set in a different country. Quitely alone, according to THR, spent “two years on his volume.”
comicon.com
A Story Of Two Halves – Reviewing ‘American Jesus: Revelation’ #2
The world stand at the abyss and the evil architect of a potential new world order is having a crisis of conscience. That, and God walks the Earth and is taking names!. On the cusp of a new world order with Satan sitting atop it all, and the President has gone A.W.O.L. And where does he end up? Taking a journey down memory lane and wishing for better, simpler times as he catches up with Father O’Higgins and confesses his sins. Who would have thought that the scourge of humanity, the Great Adversary himself, had his doubts for the coming apocalypse? It’s certainly a more solemn start that maybe readers would expect from Mark Millar, but it’s a moment that will weigh heavy on the reader. A scene to ponder and a scene that hints at the Devil spawn’s own spiritual turmoil. The quietness of the scene no doubt contrasts with what we can’t see, but can only imagine, within Jodie’s soul.
comicon.com
Satire With Bite – Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #2
“Billionaire Island still stands, but life is very different than it once was. With mercenaries at every turn and F-list stars struggling to survive, the lush life has taken a turn for the worse. Join us on a walking tour as we see what’s left of the island… and what’s in store for our hero, Business Dog!”
comicon.com
Review: ‘All Against All’ #1 Is A Brutal Beginning To An Exciting Scifi World
Earth is dead. Most of its life is extinct. All that’s left is captive on an alien research station. And that’s just the beginning of the story in All Against All #1. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren begin the brutal story of Earth’s last remnants.
‘Back in the Groove’ Showrunner Answers Why Steph Brought Her Son Steven to Join the Reality Dating Series
While one door has been closed for executive producer Elan Gale with the cancellation of “FBoy Island” at HBO Max, another door has been opened with Hulu’s “Back in the Groove.” His latest reality dating series follows three mature women – each in their 40s – as they jump back into the world of dating and test the waters with a pool of younger men in their 20s and 30s. Based on the timeless ’90s film “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” Taye Diggs lends his assistance as a steward for the ladies as they search for their potential companions....
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #186: Howard Chaykin’s Got ‘A Study In Scarlet’ And More
Art For Art’s Sake, a weekly celebration of the ninth art, ending this week with a look at Howard Chaykin’s Study in Scarlet. Okay then, off we go… starting with Nicolas Amiard, manipulating the art of many famous cartoonists for an important message:. Each year during the...
comicon.com
Preview: The Island Will Show The Contestants Who They Truly Are In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #2
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #2, out next week from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Shadewa, and letterer Rus Wooten. After being dropped on a terrifying island with an ever-changing landscape and left to fight for their lives, it’s all-out mayhem...
comicon.com
Commentary: Comic Adaptations And The Outdated Pilot System
It’s very difficult when a current system of doing things tries to apply itself to something wildly different. In terms of television and storytelling, this means seeing the pilot system of cable and network TV trying to adapt comic book stories. Comics are often written in long-game format. That means the first issue would not be produced unless the creative team was planning on seeing the arc through to the end. The same can’t be said for television. Executives will often green light a pilot — a single first episode — before deciding if it’s worth ordering a full season of the show. But if the show is planning on delivering on its stories in future episodes, that pilot might not give a good accounting of the story as a whole.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Superman: Son Of Kal-El’ #18 Final Issue
Inks: Cian Tormey, Ruairí Coleman and Scott Hanna. Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. With the landmark Action Comics #1050 just around the corner, prepare for the ultimate battle between Superman and Lex Luthor as Clark and Jon continue their intensive training. But will it be enough to overcome the mysterious new villain calling themselves Red Sin?
comicon.com
Preview: Festive And Fun Stories In ‘Archie Showcase Digest #11–Christmas Stocking’
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of Archie Showcase Digest #11: Christmas Stocking, out this week. ‘Archie Showcase Digest returns with another collection of ho-ho-hilarious and festively fun stories, puzzles, and much, much more! Grab a copy or ten and fill the stockings of the Archie fans in your life!’
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews For Your Reading Pleasure
Once again it was a relatively busy week for us here at Comicon HQ with another good and varied selection of titles for your consideration. Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 (Marvel) Immortal X-Men #9 (Marvel) Strange Academy: Finals #2 (Marvel) Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble #1 (Marvel) Poison...
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition HC, out next week from writer Mike Mignola, writer/artist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Join monster hunters extraordinaire and jump into eerie and whimsical Victorian-style tales of monster hunters, vampires, and supernatural...
June Blair Nelson Dies: TV/Film Actress Was 89
June Blair, a film actress who later appeared on the popular Ozzie & Harriet television show after marrying actor David Nelson, died December 4 at age 89. Her death was conirmed by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook, but no cause of death was given. Blair was born in San Francisco, and first came to attention as Playboy’s January 1957 Playmate of the Month after several minor film and TV appearances. She appeared in the film Hell Bound (1957), and later in Jean Negulesco’s The Best of Everything(1959) and 1961’s A Fever in the Blood. In 1960, she married David Nelson,...
comicon.com
Trying To Make Sense Of A Serial Killer’s Motive: Previewing ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #3
The doctors try to make sense of the serial killer’s motive with help from the town sheriff. As Nick wanders the streets of Disante, in search of something that might connect him to Unit 731 and the serial killer, he makes a wrong turn and finds more than he bargained for.
comicon.com
DC Comics Reveals ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Variant Covers
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is due out March 17, 2023 and to mark the release DC Comics have commissioned a set of variant covers featuring art inspired by the movie. Here’s the covers and the comics they will be adorning across the month of the film’s release:
comicon.com
Add Mantis To Your ‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ Roster
Mantis played a big part in the recent The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Now the superhero will be joining Marvel Contest of Champions as its newest playable character. See what’s in store this month in the popular mobile brawler:. The plague of Galactus continues to consume The...
comicon.com
Life, Death, A Girl Who Bleeds Memories: Scout Comics Announces ‘And We Love You’
Scout Comics has announced And We Love You, the follow-up standalone prequel to Commander Rao, written and illustrated by Fell Hound. A comic reading experience like never before, this LGBTQ+ romantic war drama one-shot hones an inventive narrative style and cinematic layout, intertwining cinematic art and letters by Lucas Gattoni.
comicon.com
Let’s Try This Again: Reviewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #9
‘Immortal X-Men’ #9 unleashes the most sinister member of the Quiet Council as the series move ever closer to the upcoming ‘Sins of Sinister’ event, in a really darkly fun & informative issue that moves a lot of the brewing plots forward. This is a series that continues to evolve and show off just how many things can be done with such an array of characters that span the range from complicated to amoral to just pure evil.
comicon.com
A Senseless Death Affects The Fox Family In ‘I Am Batman’ #16 Preview
Though the Fox family has always excelled at keeping secrets from one another, a seemingly random act of violence sets them on a collision course with a painful truth with which there may be no reconciliation. I Am Batman #16 is out Tuesday 13th December from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Marvel’s Cutest Monster Finally Hits Print In March’s ‘It’s Jeff’!
Jeff the Landshark has been a fan favorite since his debut in West Coast Avengers. Now his cult fave Marvel Unlimited series is hitting print for the first time in March with It’s Jeff #1. Collecting the hit digital series from Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru, the over-sized one-shot will...
Comments / 0