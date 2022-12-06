The world stand at the abyss and the evil architect of a potential new world order is having a crisis of conscience. That, and God walks the Earth and is taking names!. On the cusp of a new world order with Satan sitting atop it all, and the President has gone A.W.O.L. And where does he end up? Taking a journey down memory lane and wishing for better, simpler times as he catches up with Father O’Higgins and confesses his sins. Who would have thought that the scourge of humanity, the Great Adversary himself, had his doubts for the coming apocalypse? It’s certainly a more solemn start that maybe readers would expect from Mark Millar, but it’s a moment that will weigh heavy on the reader. A scene to ponder and a scene that hints at the Devil spawn’s own spiritual turmoil. The quietness of the scene no doubt contrasts with what we can’t see, but can only imagine, within Jodie’s soul.

2 DAYS AGO