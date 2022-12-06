Read full article on original website
DNR seeking tips from public regarding illegal elk shootings in Jackson County
The elk were killed in separate events during the gun-deer season, the DNR says. DNR officials located one of the elk on November 20 on private property near Whitney Road in the Township of Knapp. The second was found near Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in the Township of Brockway on November 22.
Construction on schedule for La Crosse Fire Station Four
Construction is expected to wrap up in March for Fire Station Four on La Crosse Street.
City of La Crosse: Alternate Side Parking rules will likely be in effect due to inclement snowfall forecast
Expected snow accumulation means the City of La Crosse's Alternate Side Parking rules will likely be in effect.
wizmnews.com
Slick roads Friday morning in La Crosse area
Senior Meteorologist Todd Rieck with the National Weather Service — La Crosse this morning on WIZM warns listeners to take a little extra caution on the drive in. Rieck said about 1-3 inches of snow could fall between 7-10 a.m. Friday and after that some drizzle, maybe freezing drizzle depending on where you’re at.
wiproud.com
Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
CP Holiday Train keeps rolling through Wisconsin Saturday
COLUMBUS, Wis. — The 2022 CP Holiday Train will continue to roll through southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The holiday celebration on wheels has returned for its 24th year after holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside one of the train’s box cars is a stage where live performers will entertain the crowds. Performers at...
La Crosse hotel partially evacuated after early morning fire
The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the America's Best Value Inn at 2622 Rose Street just after 6 a.m. An employee from the neighboring Kwik Trip gas station called 9-1-1, reporting a fire in the hotel's entryway.
WEAU-TV 13
Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse Fire Chief Jeff Schott on downtown fires, becoming a firefighter, saving cats from trees
La Crosse Fire Chief Jeff Schott in the WIZM studio Thursday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession
(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
WEAU-TV 13
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
UPDATE: Viroqua Police Commission hands down suspension of police chief
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Viroqua Police Commission voted 4-1 to hand down a ten-day unpaid suspension to the city’s police chief. The city’s mayor, Justin Running, filed five disciplinary charges against Chief Rick Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer, and lying to the public. The commission met to hear from...
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
winonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
La Crosse man charged with daylight attack of woman on a popular trail is headed to trial
Grzegorek entered a not-guilty plea to the charges. He's been in jail since his arrest. His jury trial is set for June.
WEAU-TV 13
Tomah man sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 57-year-old Stephen Thompson of Tomah was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
cvtc.edu
From solitary confinement to commencement
Felon, recovering addict to graduate from CVTC with honors. Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary
Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
WEAU-TV 13
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
