Trempealeau, WI

wizmnews.com

Slick roads Friday morning in La Crosse area

Senior Meteorologist Todd Rieck with the National Weather Service — La Crosse this morning on WIZM warns listeners to take a little extra caution on the drive in. Rieck said about 1-3 inches of snow could fall between 7-10 a.m. Friday and after that some drizzle, maybe freezing drizzle depending on where you’re at.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession

(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Viroqua Police Commission hands down suspension of police chief

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Viroqua Police Commission voted 4-1 to hand down a ten-day unpaid suspension to the city’s police chief. The city’s mayor, Justin Running, filed five disciplinary charges against Chief Rick Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer, and lying to the public. The commission met to hear from...
VIROQUA, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through

(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman

(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Tomah man sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Tomah, Wis. man is sentenced to 78 months for methamphetamine trafficking. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 57-year-old Stephen Thompson of Tomah was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
TOMAH, WI
cvtc.edu

From solitary confinement to commencement

Felon, recovering addict to graduate from CVTC with honors. Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
seehafernews.com

Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary

Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

