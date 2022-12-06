Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect arrested in connection with Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One suspect was arrested Friday in connection with a Waikiki beating that left a 21-year-old man dead, HPD said. Authorities said an 18-year-old man was booked for second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Honolulu police are still searching for at least four other possible suspects involved in the case. Authorities...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hours-long barricade situation at Waikiki hotel ends with suspect shot and killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High-profile violent crimes in state’s top tourist destination leave residents on edge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several high-profile crimes in the state’s no. 1 tourist destination are leaving some residents of the area worried — and questioning city efforts to curb crime. David Hardy, a 40-year resident of the area, said he doesn’t like to be out at night anymore.
KITV.com
51-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Kaneohe stabbing of security guard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested and charged William Michael Bell in the stabbing death of a Kaneohe security guard. Bell, 51, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 77-year-old Mike Chu to death at the Windward City Shopping Center in the early morning hours on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends played music and smoked Wednesday at a memorial near the Waikiki bus stop where a 21-year old victim was brutally beaten to death. The attack happened on Kuhio Avenue near Royal Hawaiian Avenue early Tuesday morning. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal stabbing of a beloved security guard at a Kaneohe strip mall. Authorities said William Michael Bell was charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at $500,000. Bell was arrested Wednesday on murder charges following...
Oahu teen survives hit-and-run, urges everyone to be safe on roads
The 14-year-old was walking to school in Nuuanu when he was struck by a car that police said ran a red light. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported Sasano suffered injuries to his head and upper body and he's still on a long road to recovery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial for security guard killed in Kaneohe stabbing grows with flowers — and unsweetened tea
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
KITV.com
Driver, 19, arrested for deadly head-on crash Kam Highway on Oahu’s North Shore | UPDATE
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a head-on crash along Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore, overnight. Now, police have arrested one of the drivers for causing the crash. Authorities had to close the highway between Ashley Road and Punalau...
Suspect arrested in Kaneohe murder, loved ones mourn loss of beloved teacher, coach
Meanwhile, those who knew the victim identify him as Mike Chu. Police said Chu had just arrived at work as a security guard at Windward City Shopping Center when he was approached by the suspect. According to investigators, they got into an argument and that's when Chu was stabbed multiple times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
36-year-old woman seriously injured following apparent stabbing in Kaaawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman was seriously injured following an apparent stabbing in Kaaawa Wednesday night, officials said. HPD responded to an aggravated assault called around 8 p.m. on Kekio Road. EMS said it administered advanced life-saving treatment to a female patient who was apparently stabbed in the chest...
HFD frees driver after early morning rollover crash in Ewa
A driver was trapped in his vehicle after an apparent rollover crash in Ewa.
KITV.com
Community mourns security guard stabbed to death at Kaneohe strip mall
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mike Chu, the father of two grown children and a soon-to-be grandfather, devoted his life to improving the lives of the next generation. "He treated all of us like his kids and his family. If we needed bus money, he would give us bus money," said Castle High School student Bubu Anduha. "He just wanted to make sure we were safe and we were staying in school. Plenty love."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police searching for at least 5 suspects accused in fatal Waikiki beating
HNN News Brief (Dec. 6, 2022) Lava from the Mauna Loa eruption continues its slow advance and is about 1.92 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Mauna Loa lava flow continues on slow path; still no threat to communities. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. As the Mauna Loa eruption...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shooting range closure prevents dozens of DPS officers from renewing gun certifications
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sudden closure of Oahu’s only public shooting range is preventing dozens of state Department of Public Safety personnel from being able to renew their firearms certifications. DPS employees tasked with carrying a gun are generally required to renew their weapons certification every year. But as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Aloha United Way's 2022 ALICE report shows that people living in poverty in Hawaii spiked from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022. What the Tech: Help an aspiring internet star step up their social media game with these gifts. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. Jamey Tucker has rounded up...
KITV.com
Woman hospitalized in serious condition after stabbing in Kaaawa
KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being stabbed multiple times by an unknown suspect. The 36-year-old woman was attacked around 8:00 p.m. along Kekio Road in Kaaawa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prosecutors: Bats, knives and machete used in brutal 2017 Pupukea killing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors said Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete in the brutal killing of a Haleiwa woman in 2017. In a hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors described some of the weapons the duo used to kill Telma Boinville while she was cleaning a vacation rental home in Pupukea.
Head-on collision leaves one dead, 2 others hospitalized
HONOLULU (KHON2) — – A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a vehicle extrication near Waimea Bay. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, after the head-on collision, they pronounced a 65-year […]
Comments / 0