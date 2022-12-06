KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mike Chu, the father of two grown children and a soon-to-be grandfather, devoted his life to improving the lives of the next generation. "He treated all of us like his kids and his family. If we needed bus money, he would give us bus money," said Castle High School student Bubu Anduha. "He just wanted to make sure we were safe and we were staying in school. Plenty love."

KANEOHE, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO