Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal stabbing of a beloved security guard at a Kaneohe strip mall. Authorities said William Michael Bell was charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at $500,000. Bell was arrested Wednesday on murder charges following...
Police: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
36-year-old woman seriously injured following apparent stabbing in Kaaawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman was seriously injured following an apparent stabbing in Kaaawa Wednesday night, officials said. HPD responded to an aggravated assault called around 8 p.m. on Kekio Road. EMS said it administered advanced life-saving treatment to a female patient who was apparently stabbed in the chest...
Community mourns security guard stabbed to death at Kaneohe strip mall

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mike Chu, the father of two grown children and a soon-to-be grandfather, devoted his life to improving the lives of the next generation. "He treated all of us like his kids and his family. If we needed bus money, he would give us bus money," said Castle High School student Bubu Anduha. "He just wanted to make sure we were safe and we were staying in school. Plenty love."
Prosecutors: Bats, knives and machete used in brutal 2017 Pupukea killing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors said Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete in the brutal killing of a Haleiwa woman in 2017. In a hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors described some of the weapons the duo used to kill Telma Boinville while she was cleaning a vacation rental home in Pupukea.
Head-on collision leaves one dead, 2 others hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — – A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a vehicle extrication near Waimea Bay. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, after the head-on collision, they pronounced a 65-year […]
