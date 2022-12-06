ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

eastoncourier.news

A Message from First Selectman Bindelglass

Last Sunday I was honored to preside over the lighting of the town Christmas Tree at the library. It was a lovely night and the turnout was tremendous. It was great to see everyone and the sense of community is awesome. My office routinely sends an information packet to all...
EASTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

An Adventure in Furniture, Art and Craft at Friedman Found in Waterford

WATERFORD — It’s been forty years of building, collecting and repurposing, and now Joshua Friedman and his daughter, Margot Friedman, are ready to go retail. The two have opened Friedman Found, a store full of “finds” ranging from antique to modern secondhand furniture, vintage clothing, antique tools, rugs, decorative pieces, as well as salvaged wood and architectural elements.
WATERFORD, CT
eastoncourier.news

Joel Barlow Select Choir Holiday Caroling December 10, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids, or looking for activities to help put you in the mood for the holidays? Then join us in welcoming the Joel Barlow a cappella choir for a carol sing-a-long on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Easton.
EASTON, CT
eastoncourier.news

Arthur & Leontina Greiser – the Long Road to Easton

The Historical Society of Easton continues its series on Immigrants in Easton. Written by Meg Greiser Perry. The first generation of Greisers to reside in Easton were our grandparents, Arthur and Leontina Greiser. In 1926 they purchased the general store at the intersection of Center and Westport Roads where they continued operation of the store and added chicken dinners on Sundays.
EASTON, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday

Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Branford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts 10 New Members

The Branford Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 members on November 18 at the Woodwinds Restaurant in Branford. The inductees were Richard Aguzzi, Jackie Alessi Ceccolini, Charlie Donohue, Paul Hunter, Mike Kligerman, Jennifer Kohut, Terry Laich, Jim Pacileo, Megan Devlin Olt, and Veronica Ormrod. Richard Aguzzi (Class of 1958) Richard...
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Health Headlines: Viruses have Connecticut hospitals feeling the strain

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the flu season hitting hard much earlier in the season than normal, hospitals are now starting to see more patients requiring hospitalizations. A Yale New Haven Health spokesperson reported Greenwich Hospital surpassed its normal limit Friday with capacity at 105%. Yale New Haven Hospital has also been very busy. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

At Madison Cinemas the Shows Go On

The atmosphere of the movie theater is like no other. The hushed sounds, low lights, and cushioned seats coddle the viewer in comfort. Sitting with family or friends, or even alone with strangers who create an instant community, with concessions on your lap, the overhead lights fade and the screen flashes to life with the start of a feature film. It is an enveloping experience. For the next two hours or so, the theater-goer is transported to another world, via sight, sound, and emotion.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
BRISTOL, CT
eastoncourier.news

South Park Conservation Restriction Document Goes to Town-wide Vote Dec. 13

Easton voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to answer “Yes” or “No” to the following referendum question: “Shall the Town of Easton restrict the use of a town-owned, 10.9-acre parcel of property located at 18-22 South Park Ave., as set forth in the proposed Conservation Restriction?“
EASTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident

2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT

