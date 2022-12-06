ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffnews.com

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Receives $3.75 Million Grant From Truist Foundation to Support Expansion Into South Georgia

Truist Foundation today announced a $3.75 million commitment to launch the Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Small Business Capital strategy at Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), a nonprofit and community development financial institution, that provides capital, coaching and connections to help borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses that generate jobs. This grant serves as the largest philanthropic corporate gift in ACE’s history.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces new city department of labor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At a time when public safety is a big concern, the city of Atlanta is looking for ways to help steer young people away from crime and toward lifelong careers. It’s part of the reason Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday the creation of the...
ATLANTA, GA
uga.edu

Student Profile: Kasey Smith

Kasey Smith, a doctoral student in the Department of Health Promotion & Behavior and Institute of Gerontology, is using research to design assistive technologies that foster social connection between older adults and their loved ones. “I am most fulfilled conducting research in the community, working together with the population I...
ATHENS, GA
osoblanco.org

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Eight people accused of stealing $30M in unemployment benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people are accused of stealing $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. According to the Department of Justice, a former employee at Emory Healthcare accessed patient records and filed more than 5,000 insurance claims with the state’s Labor Department. Emory officials...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings

Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy