Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamaal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Related
ffnews.com
Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Receives $3.75 Million Grant From Truist Foundation to Support Expansion Into South Georgia
Truist Foundation today announced a $3.75 million commitment to launch the Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Small Business Capital strategy at Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), a nonprofit and community development financial institution, that provides capital, coaching and connections to help borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses that generate jobs. This grant serves as the largest philanthropic corporate gift in ACE’s history.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces new city department of labor
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At a time when public safety is a big concern, the city of Atlanta is looking for ways to help steer young people away from crime and toward lifelong careers. It’s part of the reason Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday the creation of the...
Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
MARTA will begin the new year with a substantial shakeup of its appointed leadership.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A house in Decatur with more than 170 years of Georgia history has a new name as of this week. The house was originally named after a woman known as a hero of the confederacy. Now a professional women’s group, the Junior League of...
uga.edu
Student Profile: Kasey Smith
Kasey Smith, a doctoral student in the Department of Health Promotion & Behavior and Institute of Gerontology, is using research to design assistive technologies that foster social connection between older adults and their loved ones. “I am most fulfilled conducting research in the community, working together with the population I...
APS school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'
ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race. According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary Lin Elementary admitted in a recorded phone conversation...
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
Atlanta artist Greg Mike reveals plans for former church in East Atlanta Village
The 8,500-square-foot building will host an array of experiences and exhibitions, featuring the work of local and international artists.
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Eight people accused of stealing $30M in unemployment benefits
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people are accused of stealing $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic. According to the Department of Justice, a former employee at Emory Healthcare accessed patient records and filed more than 5,000 insurance claims with the state’s Labor Department. Emory officials...
Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings
Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
Roswell Election Results: Sarah Beeson wins runoff for City Council seat
ROSWELL — Roswell voters have elected Sarah Beeson to serve the remainder of Marcelo Zapata’s term as Post 1 City Council member. Beeson defeated Allen Sells in a runoff Tuesday night with 52.% of the vote. Turnout was slightly lower than the general election last month. In the...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
Iconic Atlanta rotating restaurant to reopen for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic began
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s iconic rotating restaurants is returning to the city. Polaris restaurant and lounge is making its way back to the city’s dining experience. Polaris is a local rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
Gwinnett County approves pay raise for sheriff, cost of living payment for employees
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Those who work for Gwinnett County can expect to see a nice little pay bump in the coming weeks, especially the sheriff. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the measure Tuesday for Sheriff Keybo Taylor. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the increase brings...
Atlanta school board approves name for new Midtown elementary campus
The Atlanta Board of Education chose a new name for the former Inman Middle School building.
Comments / 0