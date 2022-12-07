ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAMkH_0jZlAGaG00

**Related Video Above: In 2021, Cleveland remembered the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years later.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday.

‘Truly special’: Rainbow Babies nurse honored for work in NICU

The move, taking place from midnight to midnight Wednesday, is meant to honor those who lost their lives during the Pearl Harbor attack that took place Dec. 7, 1941.

It’s been 81 years since the Japanese dropped bombs on Hawaii, killing more than 2,400 people and kickstarting the United States’ participation in WWII.

There are various events taking place throughout Northeast Ohio Wednesday in remembrance of that deadly day, including a commemoration ceremony at the USS Cod docked at 1201 North Marginal Road on Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Dee E
7d ago

ahh, look at DeWhiner the Rino playing nicey to gain brownie points, can't wait to see what his other hand is doing😳😳😁😁😡😡🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲

Reply
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House sends stuffed ‘chicken bill’ to governor’s desk, defining natural gas as ‘green energy’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Oil and gas companies are one step closer to extracting natural gas from underneath Ohio state land. Despite a series of last-minute changes to the legislation, the Ohio House passed House Bill 507 59-33 Tuesday afternoon without much discussion, pushing the bill to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for consideration. Dubbed “The […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
CLEVELAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

79K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy