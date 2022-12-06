ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffnews.com

Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Receives $3.75 Million Grant From Truist Foundation to Support Expansion Into South Georgia

Truist Foundation today announced a $3.75 million commitment to launch the Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Small Business Capital strategy at Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), a nonprofit and community development financial institution, that provides capital, coaching and connections to help borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses that generate jobs. This grant serves as the largest philanthropic corporate gift in ACE’s history.
GEORGIA STATE
uga.edu

Students develop sustainability solutions for Delta Air Lines

This story was originally published on UGA Today on Dec. 6, 2022. Delta Air Lines has a strong commitment to sustainability and often partners with higher education institutions and other organizations to advance its goals. Through the Delta Design Challenge and efforts led by Delta’s innovation and sustainability teams, University of Georgia students were given the opportunity to answer the call to help create a more sustainable world.
ATHENS, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings

Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
ATLANTA, GA
gradickcommunications.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
osoblanco.org

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Spotlight Shines on Two Downtown Villa Rica Businesses This Week

As seen in Villa Rica Main Street’s Weekly Newsletter, Main Street Matters: This week’s Business Spotlight is The Hangar Clothing Company, a clothing consignment store, and Design Floors, two businesses at 106 S. Carroll Road, here in Villa Rica. Both companies are co-owned by Susie and Brian White,...
VILLA RICA, GA
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy