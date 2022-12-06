Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
ffnews.com
Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Receives $3.75 Million Grant From Truist Foundation to Support Expansion Into South Georgia
Truist Foundation today announced a $3.75 million commitment to launch the Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Small Business Capital strategy at Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc. (ACE), a nonprofit and community development financial institution, that provides capital, coaching and connections to help borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses that generate jobs. This grant serves as the largest philanthropic corporate gift in ACE’s history.
uga.edu
Students develop sustainability solutions for Delta Air Lines
This story was originally published on UGA Today on Dec. 6, 2022. Delta Air Lines has a strong commitment to sustainability and often partners with higher education institutions and other organizations to advance its goals. Through the Delta Design Challenge and efforts led by Delta’s innovation and sustainability teams, University of Georgia students were given the opportunity to answer the call to help create a more sustainable world.
Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
MARTA will begin the new year with a substantial shakeup of its appointed leadership.
The Citizen Online
Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings
Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee Chophouse sizzles with new name, renovated look
The Cherokee Cattle Company, an icon of the Marietta dining scene since the early 1980s, is back with a new name and a new look. Paul Milliken got the chance to take a tour - and check out the food - at the new Cherokee Chophouse.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
atlantanewsfirst.com
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
gradickcommunications.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit
Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
atlantanewsfirst.com
A ‘Forgotten History’ Marker honors Marietta home of black community leaders
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, Inc. joined members of the Carter family and community leaders, including Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, to dedicate a historic marker at the Carter Family House. The Cole Street house is significant in that it is among...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
thecitymenus.com
Spotlight Shines on Two Downtown Villa Rica Businesses This Week
As seen in Villa Rica Main Street’s Weekly Newsletter, Main Street Matters: This week’s Business Spotlight is The Hangar Clothing Company, a clothing consignment store, and Design Floors, two businesses at 106 S. Carroll Road, here in Villa Rica. Both companies are co-owned by Susie and Brian White,...
APS school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'
ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race. According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary Lin Elementary admitted in a recorded phone conversation...
Former College Park officials accuse city of sexism, racial discrimination
College Park is the subject of two federal discrimination complaints accusing the city of allowing sexism, intimidation ...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
Iconic Atlanta rotating restaurant to reopen for 1st time since COVID-19 pandemic began
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s iconic rotating restaurants is returning to the city. Polaris restaurant and lounge is making its way back to the city’s dining experience. Polaris is a local rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
