Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Savannah State University facing possible program cuts for majors like Africana Studies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University leaders are being faced with possibly cutting programs like English, History and Africana Studies. Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson who used to attend and teach at Savannah State tells WTOC the school is facing declining enrollment and an $11 million deficit. “Savannah State...
WJCL
'No matter how many degrees I get I want to have him with me': Savannah State University's 201st commencement ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State University's 201st commencement ceremony means hundreds of tigers coming out ready to take on the world. One graduate named Latrella Jackson says she won’t cross the stage alone. “I have a twin brother. His name is Latrell Jackson, Latrella Jackson said. “And we...
Development Authority of Bulloch County receives award for Mid-size Community Deal of the Year
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which was announced in February of this year. Eric...
wtoc.com
Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time private school coach in South Georgia has plenty of people on his team as he hopes to beat some health challenges. Stroll the halls of Pinewood Christian today and you’ll see a whole lot of blue, for a school whose colors are green and orange.
WSAV-TV
Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game
Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game. Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state …. Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game. Savannah City Council goes caroling to spread holiday …. The joy of Christmas was seen and heard from downtown and points...
wtoc.com
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break. You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit. Aria...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Students Complete Heavy Equipment Project
Toombs County High School students completed their Heavy Equipment Capstone Project recently. Instructor Tom Brodnax stated that students have worked on simulators all semester and now they are showing off their skills. Due to the amazing collaborative efforts of McLendon Industries, Yancey caterpillar, and CW Matthews Contracting the first ever Heavy Equipment Operations capstone project was completed over a 2 day span here in Toombs County.
allongeorgia.com
Feed the Boro’s Christmas Food Drop is December 10 at Statesboro High
Feed the Boro’s Christmas Food Drop event will be held Saturday, December 10 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. Plan to arrive early. This is...
wtoc.com
Home for the Holidays winners announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!. Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
WSAV-TV
Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child
An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Hit-and-run...
WSAV-TV
What's the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can't miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting …. If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton...
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department responded to the accident that happened on Colleen Drive in the 11400 blocks at around 9:10 a.m.
wtoc.com
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
wtoc.com
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City is attempting to shut down Airbnbs with some big fines. Some are facing notices of $1,000, but the city might not be able to enforce it. Councilman Richard Lassiter ended Monday’s Garden City Council meeting questioning how they’re enforcing a code against Airbnbs when one doesn’t exist.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission votes on two rezoning applications near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commission voted on two rezoning applications in the eastern part of the county. They’re both off of I-95 near exit 76 in Midway. One of the permits is for 140 acres and 1 million square feet of warehouse space. That zoning...
Portal community mourning the death of teenager from ATV accident
The Portal community is mourning the loss of a 15 year old Portal High School student who died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident Wednesday evening. A second 12 year old Portal student is being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s...
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
Popular supermarket chain opening new location in Georgia next week
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will be opening its newest Georgia supermarket location in Statesboro.
Comments / 0