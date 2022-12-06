ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claxton, GA

Grice Connect

Development Authority of Bulloch County receives award for Mid-size Community Deal of the Year

The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which was announced in February of this year. Eric...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game

Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game. Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state …. Swainsboro falls to Prince Avenue Christian in state title game. Savannah City Council goes caroling to spread holiday …. The joy of Christmas was seen and heard from downtown and points...
SWAINSBORO, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Students Complete Heavy Equipment Project

Toombs County High School students completed their Heavy Equipment Capstone Project recently. Instructor Tom Brodnax stated that students have worked on simulators all semester and now they are showing off their skills. Due to the amazing collaborative efforts of McLendon Industries, Yancey caterpillar, and CW Matthews Contracting the first ever Heavy Equipment Operations capstone project was completed over a 2 day span here in Toombs County.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Home for the Holidays winners announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!. Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child

An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Hit-and-run...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA

