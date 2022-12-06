Read full article on original website
uga.edu
Student Profile: Kasey Smith
Kasey Smith, a doctoral student in the Department of Health Promotion & Behavior and Institute of Gerontology, is using research to design assistive technologies that foster social connection between older adults and their loved ones. “I am most fulfilled conducting research in the community, working together with the population I...
uga.edu
Students develop sustainability solutions for Delta Air Lines
This story was originally published on UGA Today on Dec. 6, 2022. Delta Air Lines has a strong commitment to sustainability and often partners with higher education institutions and other organizations to advance its goals. Through the Delta Design Challenge and efforts led by Delta’s innovation and sustainability teams, University of Georgia students were given the opportunity to answer the call to help create a more sustainable world.
uga.edu
2023 Bulldog 100
The University of Georgia Alumni Association released the 2023 Bulldog 100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing alumni operated or owned businesses. The Franklin College congratulates our 25 alumni honorees and their 20 businesses celebrated on this year's list:. This year, businesses represented 10 U.S. states and two countries, with...
uga.edu
Boons, Ferguson-Noel elected to National Academy of Inventors
They are the 13th and 14th UGA faculty members to receive this honor. University of Georgia professors Naola Ferguson-Noel and Geert-Jan Boons have been elected Fellows of the National Academy of Inventors, becoming the 13th and 14th UGA faculty members to receive this honor. NAI Fellows must demonstrate a “highly...
uga.edu
Four experts to present obesity-related research at symposium
Athens, Ga. – The third annual UGA Obesity Initiative Research Symposium, featuring oral and poster presentations and four keynote speakers, will be held at the Richard B. Russell Building Special Collections Libraries on Feb. 10, 2023. Following a welcome from Jamie Cooper, director of the UGA Obesity Initiative and...
uga.edu
UGA earns reaffirmation of SACSCOC accreditation
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reaffirmed the University of Georgia’s accreditation, highlighting the university’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research and service. Accreditation validates that the quality of education and facilities at UGA meets 72 standards set by SACSCOC in coordination...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
cedarblueprints.com
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Public Health expert on how doctor shortage is affecting Athens
Hospitals across the US are overflowing with patients as the country faces simultaneous outbreaks of flu, RSV, and Covid. But, as this "tridemic" sickens people of all ages, Americans are finding that the healthcare professionals they need to see may not be available. We’ll talk with a Public Health expert about how the shortage of doctors and other healthcare workers is affecting Athens.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia
It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be the case for the majority of ...
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Athens Cooks and Choco Pronto grand opening, holiday market and more
The winter holidays are slowly approaching and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Collective Harvest announced it will close on Dec. 31, 2022. First opened in 2015, Collective Harvest has provided fresh local produce to up to 300 families weekly. The Farm Stand located at 1084 Baxter St. will be open until Saturday, Dec. 31, and online orders will be accepted until Dec. 15 for pickup or delivery the week of Dec. 19.
Can Stetson Bennett Make One Last Push at Georgia History?
It was a bit surprising when Stetson Bennett announced his decision to return to the University of Georgia for one more season. Why not just end it as a national champion and why risk diminishing an already incredible legacy and story? With the 2022 college football season nearing its final days, ...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Alleged Member of 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods), in Athens-Clarke County. Sherman has been charged with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other drug and weapons offenses. He is also facing charges in Barrow County as part of a separate racketeering indictment that was announced last month and includes 16 other alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia reportedly loses defensive lineman, former 4-star recruit, to transfer portal
Transfer portal announcements have been coming at a record clip so far this week. And it looks like Wednesday will be another busy day on the transfer front. In the SEC, news broke Wednesday morning that Georgia reserve defensive lineman Bill Norton would be leaving the program to enter the portal.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
accesswdun.com
Alleged member of 1-8 Trey Bloods arrested on multiple charges in Athens
Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods has been arrested by the state's new Gang Prosecution Unit Wednesday in Athens-Clarke County. The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sherman (also known as "Don Man"),...
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
WRDW-TV
Thomson football team prepares for title game at noon today
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is a big day for the Thomson Bulldogs. The high school football team is in Atlanta to compete in the Georgia AA championship after winning the semi-final game against Appling County last Friday. The championship game begins at noon Friday in Atlanta against Fitzgerald. Before...
