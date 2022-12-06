ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Monroe Woman Has Been Missing For More Than A Week

The family of a missing Hudson Valley woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week is pleading with the public for help finding her. Nicole Brown, of Orange County, went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Monroe/Blooming Grove area, said Domingo Ramos, the founder of Hope Alive, an organization that helps search for missing people.
MONROE, NY
New York Post

Missing New Jersey woman found dead in neighboring community

A missing New Jersey woman was found dead near her hometown Tuesday after disappearing a day earlier, authorities said. The body of Deanne Dunne, of Ridgewood, was discovered in the borough of Hawthorne, Ridgewood police said in a Facebook post. Hawthorne police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the death, but Ridgewood police said, at this time, foul play is not suspected. Dunne, 56, was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey Monday, Ridgewood police said in an earlier Facebook Tuesday seeking the public’s help. 
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New York Post

Man arrested after fighting with NYPD officers, tossing one like ‘a rag doll’

A man who fought with two NYPD officers trying to stop him from blocking traffic at a Brooklyn intersection was arrested Tuesday, police said. Zayan Shar, 21, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct over the caught-on-camera scuffle Friday afternoon at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in South Midwood near Brooklyn College, according to the NYPD. Shar ignored the officers’ orders to leave the intersection and started fighting with the pair after they tried to arrest him, cops said. The video of the incident shows the suspect throwing one of the cops down in the middle of...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Dad of Bronx kids allegedly butchered by mom struggling to speak after horror, pal says

The Bronx dad who discovered the bodies of his two young sons at a city homeless shelter is so distraught that he is struggling to even speak, a family friend told The Post on Monday. “He ain’t saying words,” the pal said outside the Echo Place shelter in Mount Hope. “Just shakin’ his head to some stuff, like if you ask if he wants something to eat, and you ask like 10 times.” He said the distraught dad, Columbus Canada, 31, then only shakes his head to indicate no. Canada found the butchered bodies of his boys, Deshawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old...
BRONX, NY

