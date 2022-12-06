Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Remains of teen who went missing 50 years ago in Bloomfield finally identified
The family of an Essex County teen who went missing 50 years ago is finally getting some answers.
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
Seen Her? Monroe Woman Has Been Missing For More Than A Week
The family of a missing Hudson Valley woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week is pleading with the public for help finding her. Nicole Brown, of Orange County, went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Monroe/Blooming Grove area, said Domingo Ramos, the founder of Hope Alive, an organization that helps search for missing people.
Drug task force raids hotel room; seizes meth and cocaine along with alleged dope dealer
HYDE PARK – The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested a 28-year-old woman on felony drug charges on Tuesday after executing a search warrant at a Hyde Park motel on Route 9. Alexus Lemmon was found in possession of methamphetamines and cocaine when task force agents raided the hotel room.
Missing New Jersey woman found dead in neighboring community
A missing New Jersey woman was found dead near her hometown Tuesday after disappearing a day earlier, authorities said. The body of Deanne Dunne, of Ridgewood, was discovered in the borough of Hawthorne, Ridgewood police said in a Facebook post. Hawthorne police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating the death, but Ridgewood police said, at this time, foul play is not suspected. Dunne, 56, was last seen driving a grey Honda Odyssey Monday, Ridgewood police said in an earlier Facebook Tuesday seeking the public’s help.
Man arrested after fighting with NYPD officers, tossing one like ‘a rag doll’
A man who fought with two NYPD officers trying to stop him from blocking traffic at a Brooklyn intersection was arrested Tuesday, police said. Zayan Shar, 21, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct over the caught-on-camera scuffle Friday afternoon at Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue in South Midwood near Brooklyn College, according to the NYPD. Shar ignored the officers’ orders to leave the intersection and started fighting with the pair after they tried to arrest him, cops said. The video of the incident shows the suspect throwing one of the cops down in the middle of...
Dad of Bronx kids allegedly butchered by mom struggling to speak after horror, pal says
The Bronx dad who discovered the bodies of his two young sons at a city homeless shelter is so distraught that he is struggling to even speak, a family friend told The Post on Monday. “He ain’t saying words,” the pal said outside the Echo Place shelter in Mount Hope. “Just shakin’ his head to some stuff, like if you ask if he wants something to eat, and you ask like 10 times.” He said the distraught dad, Columbus Canada, 31, then only shakes his head to indicate no. Canada found the butchered bodies of his boys, Deshawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old...
