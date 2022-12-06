DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) –- Brandon Cooper was murdered almost a year ago while working as a Lyft driver in Dayton. His family is now demanding justice and accountability. One of the four teens accused of killing Cooper will be tried as an adult. 15-year-old Da'trayvon Mitchell is facing more than a dozen charges, and his case will go before a grand jury.

DAYTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO