At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
Reports of shots fired and a large fight at Meadowdale High School
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are on scene at Meadowdale High School after reports of shots fired and a large fight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. There are no injuries reported at this time, but dispatch says that two shell casings were found on the ground. Dayton Police are...
Xenia Police investigate shooting on Church Street
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to what was initially described as an accident shooting at 467 E. Church St on Wednesday afternoon. 32-year-old Tercel Falson was inside the house when police arrived, suffering from an abdominal gunshot wound. Officers attended to Falson's injuries until the Xenia Fire Division arrived.
Dayton car thefts up 110%, mostly teens arrested
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department has seen a 110% increase in car thefts this year on the west side of Dayton. Citywide that increase is up 68%. Police said the majority of those committing the crimes are teens. When it's dark out, in the night or in...
Xenia man faces up to 43 years in prison for drug charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Adam Norris II has been found guilty of four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and four counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, December 7. Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes announced the guilty verdicts in court...
Teen will be tried as adult in killing of Lyft driver, family files suit against company
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) –- Brandon Cooper was murdered almost a year ago while working as a Lyft driver in Dayton. His family is now demanding justice and accountability. One of the four teens accused of killing Cooper will be tried as an adult. 15-year-old Da'trayvon Mitchell is facing more than a dozen charges, and his case will go before a grand jury.
32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service being held on Dec. 12
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that the annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 12, this year. The service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Streets in downtown Dayton at...
Springfield kindergartener who beat cancer rings bell at Dayton Children's
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Aeryn Miller, a Kenwood Elementary School kindergartener, completed her chemotherapy on Friday, December 9, after a battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Aeryn was diagnosed in 2020, and her mother says that her journey started out poorly with a grim diagnosis. "She was seizing badly and had...
Dick Church Jr., former mayor of Miamisburg, has died at 81
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Dick Church Jr., who was the longest serving mayor in the history Miamisburg (28 years) has passed. Mr. Church was a retired local business owner when he first entered public office as a member of Miamisburg City Council in 1988. Four years later, he ran for mayor and defeated the incumbent by 27 votes. He retired in 2019.
Movie shoot to close portion of US 35 temporarily on Saturday
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shooting for a movie production will prompt short-term, full closures of US 35 on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday and said the "various, short-term, full closures will be in effect in either direction on US 35 between North Bickett Road (Exit 55) and Old US 35 (Exit 62) while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie."
RTA to expand northern service with creation of North Community Connector
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Greater Dayton RTA is working to improve service in the northern part of Montgomery County with the launch of the new North Community Connector. The new Community Connector comes as part of the RTA’s transit redesign plan called 'What Connects You'. The North Community...
Trotwood hosting Christmas decor competition for residents
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This Christmas season, the City of Trotwood is holding an outdoor holiday light contest for residents. Residents are urged to decorate their homes for the holiday season and then send in photos of their beautiful decor to Chwheeler@trotwood.org. Name, contact information, and address for the resident...
Springfield NAACP hosts 'Your Voice Youth Summit' on gun violence
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield NAACP and Springfield City School District hosted a youth summit on gun violence at Springfield High School on Thursday evening. The ‘Your Voice Youth Summit’ is a teen-led conversation about gun violence, its impact and how to keep peace in the community. Anyone could attend the event, but high school students in Springfield and Clark County were highly encouraged to attend.
The Foodbank hosting food distribution event at old Salem Mall on Dec. 8
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Foodbank is hosting a food distribution event at the old Salem Mall property from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. This is a drive-thru distribution event. You can enter the Salem Mall property off Shiloh Springs Road, next to the RTA Northwest Hub, where staff members from the Foodbank will lead traffic towards the back of the property.
Springfield elementary celebrates kindergartener who beat cancer
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Every student at Kenwood Elementary School in Springfield lined the halls on Thursday to celebrate kindergartener Aeryn Miller, who is now cancer-free. In 2020, Aeryn was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. On Friday, December 9, she will go to the hospital to officially ring the bell...
Pyramid Healthcare celebrates new location in Moraine
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pyramid Healthcare hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, celebrating its new Dayton location. Pyramid Healthcare provides substance use and mental health programs that, through education and therapy, assist people of all ages in managing their substance use disorder, mental health, eating disorders and autism with education and treatment.
Dayton Funk Museum targets new, expanded location
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center, dba The Funk Center, has designs on a new Dayton-area site. The project would create a destination option, as well as new jobs. It's now eying the former Sears site in Trotwood. Although not formally...
Local nonprofit plans new center in West Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local nonprofit is requesting funding to build a resource center that will provide free and low-cost services to those in need. The project not only would aid the region, it also would create jobs. Njoy Njoy, a non-profit charity, is requesting $300,000 in...
Historic District getting into the holiday spirit and neighbors want you to join!
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - It's the season of family traditions and a local favorite in Dayton is the St. Anne’s Hill “A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour”. The official tour is sold out but not to worry, you can still come out over the weekend and walk around the historic district.
Public Health urges parents to have children vaccinated for measles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With 64 cases confirmed in Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties, the measles outbreak in central Ohio is still spreading. Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health advises parents to vaccinate their kids to prevent them from contracting an infection. The measles spreads quickly. Even before they show...
